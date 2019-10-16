2020 Honda Jazz teased: Debut at Tokyo Motor Show next week!

The fourth-generation Honda Jazz or Fit, as it is called in some international markets, is all set to make its global debut at the Tokyo Motor Show next week. Ahead of this, the Japanese automaker has now released the first teaser image of this upcoming hatchback. It shows the side profile of the 2020 Honda Jazz and by the looks of it, it seems that the premium hatchback will continue with sporty and edgy exterior design. The front, as well as the rear fascia of the new Jazz, has been completely redesigned.

Just like the exteriors, the interiors of the 2020 Honda Jazz will undergo a complete transformation. The dashboard will feature a new layout. The steering wheel will have a three-spoke layout. The new version of this premium hatchback will have a redesigned instrument cluster. Similarly, the centre console will also feature a new layout and is likely to get an updated infotainment system. The feature list of the new Jazz will be revised as well.

Under the hood, the European-spec 2020 Honda Jazz will get two different engine options. There will be a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This unit will be able to produce 120 hp of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, i-VTEC engine on offer as well. This engine will be paired to Honda's i-MMD hybrid system. Exact power and torque outputs of this motor are still unknown.

The 2020 Honda Jazz will first be launched in international markets and is likely to arrive in India sometime late next year. The India-spec model might not get the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol, however, it will get the 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

There have been speculations that Honda might not introduce the fourth-generation Jazz in the Indian market due to the low sales figure of the current generation model. However, for the Japanese brand, the Jazz has been a very important product in our market and continues to be amongst its top-5 best selling product in the country.

Upon its launch in India, the 2020 Honda Jazz will continue to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo.