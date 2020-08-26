2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

2020 Honda Jazz India launch: The premium Honda hatchback has been launched with subtle upgrades to the exterior and it now also boasts a segment-first sunroof. Prices start at Rs 7,49,900 (ex-showroom).

Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India and Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd

2020 Honda Jazz was launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 7,49,900 (ex-showroom) having left the diesel engine behind in the BS4 era. It gets the same petrol powertrain as its compact crossover sibling Honda WR-V. The new BS6 Jazz facelift has undergone upgrades along with a better-equipped cabin. All authorised Honda dealerships have been accepting pre-bookings for the new BS6 Jazz in India since the 10th of August. Honda had previously announced the opening of bookings at Rs 21,000 while if a customer chooses to ‘Honda from Home’ online platform, the token amount is much less at Rs 5,000.

2020 Honda Jazz V VX ZX Manual Rs 7,49,900 Rs 8,09,900 Rs 8,73,900 Automatic Rs 8,49,900 Rs 9,09,900 Rs 9,73,900

Upgrading to BS6 emission standards, the 2020 Honda Jazz will no longer be offered with the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. It will come powered by the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, i-VTEC petrol engine that makes 89 hp and 110 Nm of torque. Honda offers the engine with a manual as standard while an optional CVT automatic with paddle shifters is available as well. Claimed fuel efficiency – 16.6 km/l (five-speed manual) and 17.1 km/l (CVT)

The new Honda Jazz has been given subtle exterior upgrades including a reworked front facia with a revised front grille, and front and rear bumpers. The headlamps have been tweaked with new projector LEDs and integrated LED DRLs. The front foglamps have also been redone with a new look with projector LEDs. The 15-inch alloy wheels continue to be the same as before.

On the inside, the new Jazz retains its look from the previous model which means it retains a roomy cabin space. The new model also has a black dashboard as before with the contrast beige interior for a dual-tone look. The interior features include a new Soft Touchpad Dashboard, Cruise Control, Auto AC with Touchscreen Control Panel, Multi-Information Combimeter with LCD display and ECO ASSIST Ambient Rings, steering mounted audio and voice controls, start/stop button with white and red illumination and Honda Smart Key System with Keyless remote.

The steering wheel design and instrument cluster are identical as before and it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Honda has introduced a sunroof in the new Jazz which is a segment-first feature.

The new Jazz will come in three trims – V, VX and ZX in both Manual and CVT variants. It gets five colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic.

In the premium hatchback segment, the new Jazz competes with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza, and Tata Altroz. Of these, Polo, Glanza, and the Baleno have also stepped into the petrol-only club. The i20 and the Altroz are, however, offered with both petrol and diesel options.

