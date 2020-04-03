2020 Honda Jazz BS6 teased: Updated petrol, diesel engines and more

The Honda Jazz petrol and diesel engine are to be updated to BS6 compliance. Automatics to be offered as well.

Published: April 3, 2020 12:47:21 PM

Honda Cars India has released a teaser for the upcoming Jazz hatchback that will get minor updates and will become BS6 compliant. The image on the official Honda India website shows a blackened silhouette of the Jazz with a smoked up overlay with the simple message “New BS6 Jazz, Coming Soon”. Although the teaser image does not reveal much about the changes in the vehicle, some design elements are visible.

The new BS6 Jazz will remain largely the same, and it will not be the new-generation model, but a facelift. While the current Honda Jazz on sale was launched in India in 2015, there was only a mild makeover made to the car in 2018 that offered subtle cosmetic updates and new features. This will be another update along similar lines.

From the teaser image, we can see what appears to be similar headlamps, grille and alloy wheel design as the BS4 model. However, the front bumper, that is not clearly visible in the image, could receive a design revision.

The biggest change is expected under the bonnet, but that too would be a mild update in itself. The hatchback could come with its current line-up of engines. They include the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that would be upgraded to BS6 compliance. Additionally, the 1.5-litre iDTEC turbo diesel engine is also expected to be upgraded to BS6 and is expected to produce around 98hp. Transmission options are likely to be a 5-speed manual unit as standard. Automatic CVT options from the recently updated Amaze for both diesel and petrol models could also be offered with the new BS6 Jazz.

The interior is likely to remain unchanged in terms of design, but a new updated infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display is likely to feature on the new BS6 Jazz. This would enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. Other features which were missing from the Jazz that its rivals already offer are likely to with included with the update.

Prices of the BS6 Jazz are expected to be slightly higher than the BS4 model. But how will it fare against its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno / Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and the upcoming all-new Hyundai i20? We will have to wait to see at what price Honda actually offers the new Jazz and if it will still as competitive.

