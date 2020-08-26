2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Facelift Price in India Launch Live: The Honda Jazz will finally be launched in India in its BS6 avatar and quite a few changes are expected to be made. The new Jazz will finally get a facelift with some exterior design changes and is expected to be offered with a petrol engine only with the options of a manual and automatic transmission. The Honda Jazz is a premium hatchback which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and the Tata Altroz. In this segment, the Jazz will join the petrol-only club with the Polo, Glanza and the Baleno while the i20 and the Altroz are both offered with petrol and diesel options. The new BS6 compliant Jazz is likely to be offered with the same petrol engine from its sibling the Honda WR-V compact crossover with the 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine with a manual and automatic transmission options. Honda Car India will announce the official price of the BS6 compliant Jazz today along with all the feature additions the automaker has made to the hatchback. Stay tuned to Express Drives as we will bring you all the latest updates live from the launch right here.
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 facelift India Launch Live: The Honda Jazz will be finally upgraded to BS6 compliance as Honda will launch the new updated 2020 Jazz in India with a refreshed look and likely to have a new price range as well as it will be a petrol-only offering.
By: Rahul Kapoor | Updated: August 26, 2020 9:47:13 amUpdated: August 26, 2020 9:47:13 am
Highlights
Moving forward in the BS6 era, the Honda Jazz will drop the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine entirely. The New Honda Jazz will be a petrol model only. The 2020 Jazz will be powered by the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, i-VTEC engine as before.
All authorised Honda dealerships started to accept pre-bookings for the new BS6 complaint Jazz in India on August 10. HCIL announced that dealerships were accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 21,000. However, the automaker mentioned that if you use the ‘Honda from Home’ online platform, you can book the New Honda Jazz for a much smaller amount of Rs 5,000.
Honda Car India Limited will finally launch the BS6 compliant version of the Honda Jazz premium hatchback. This time it will be a petrol-only model and dealers have already started to accept pre-bookings for the new BS6 compliant Jazz from earlier this month.