2020 Honda Jazz BS6 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Facelift Price in India Launch Live: The Honda Jazz will finally be launched in India in its BS6 avatar and quite a few changes are expected to be made. The new Jazz will finally get a facelift with some exterior design changes and is expected to be offered with a petrol engine only with the options of a manual and automatic transmission. The Honda Jazz is a premium hatchback which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and the Tata Altroz. In this segment, the Jazz will join the petrol-only club with the Polo, Glanza and the Baleno while the i20 and the Altroz are both offered with petrol and diesel options. The new BS6 compliant Jazz is likely to be offered with the same petrol engine from its sibling the Honda WR-V compact crossover with the 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine with a manual and automatic transmission options. Honda Car India will announce the official price of the BS6 compliant Jazz today along with all the feature additions the automaker has made to the hatchback. Stay tuned to Express Drives as we will bring you all the latest updates live from the launch right here.

