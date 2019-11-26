2020 Honda City Vs Old Honda City: Differences explained!

Honda has introduced the fifth-generation iteration of the City in Thailand. With this generation update, the C-segment sedan from the Japanese automaker gets a complete makeover in terms of its exterior and interior design. Not only this, but it also gets a revised feature list and hence, is now better equipped than the model which is currently on sale in India. The 2020 Honda City is considerably different in comparison to the older model. In this article, we compare the new version of the City with the older one in order to see what the former now brings to the table. Read along!

2020 Honda City Vs Old Honda City: Exteriors

The older generation of the Honda City features bold character lines and sleek exterior design. It has a design which would be termed as sporty. In comparison, the 2020 Honda City exterior design is inclined towards the elegant side. It too gets sharp creases on its side profile, but they are a bit understated in comparison to the older model. Up-front, the new model comes with large wrap-around headlamps which are LED units. The new model continues with the same size alloy wheels as the previous one but with a slightly revised design. At the back, the new Honda City comes with a 3D-design. On the whole, the new Honda City looks quite elegant and sophisticated.

2020 Honda City Vs Old Honda City: Interiors

The new-generation Honda City ditches the asymmetrical layout of the older model and now opts for a more conventional design. The Thai-spec model gets an all-black colour scheme. Just like the current generation model, the India-spec version might get a dual-tone colour scheme. The air-conditioning unit, instead of touchpanel, is now a conventional one with dials. The instrument cluster gets restyled dials and there is a small MID screen in-between. There are soft-touch material on the dashboard and the quality levels appear to be better in comparison to the older model. The rear bench gets a central armrest. There are three adjustable head-restraints at the back.

2020 Honda City Vs Old Honda City: Features

Being a full generation update, the 2020 Honda City comes with several new features. The new model now comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The three-spoke steering wheel gets mounted controls and also there is an automatic climate control on offer. The exact feature list of the India-spec model of the new Honda City will be revealed closer to the date. Just like the current model, the new version of the City offers loads of storage spaces on offer. There a 12V socket on offer along with two USB charging ports.

2020 Honda City Vs Old Honda City: Engine Specifications

With this generation update, the Honda City gets a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine which is good for 122 hp of power along with 173 Nm of peak torque. This engine has been paired to a CVT automatic transmission and also offers paddle shifters. In addition to this, Honda has also introduced a new version of the current 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which now comes paired to the automaker's i-MMD mild-hyrbid tech, also seen on the new Honda Jazz. The India-spec version is unlikely to get the 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol unit but will get updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with the mild-hybrid tech. In addition to this, there will be a 1.5-litre, i-DTEC diesel engine on offer as well, on the India-spec versions.

2020 Honda City Vs Old Honda City: Prices

At the moment, the prices of the Honda City falls in the range of Rs 9.81 lakh to Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom). With the generation upgrade, the prices of the new Honda City are likely to go up. Expect them to still continue falling in the bracket of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).