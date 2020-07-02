2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

The Honda City has created quite a stir in the Indian market with its arrival. Even without prices being announced, the all-new Honda City has everyone’s attention form the Indian market with a new elegant look, a long list of equipment and toys, and an updated petrol engine. But how does it stack up against the popular Hyundai Verna?

While SUVs may be the rage of the hour, the mid-size sedan market has just gotten madder with all models involved getting updates in 2020. The new Skoda Rapid has been setting the market on fire, the new Hyundai Verna has been updated with a new and funky look, and now we have the brand new Honda City. After much anticipation, we finally have the fifth-generation Honda City in India and we have driven the upcoming sedan and came back impressed. While the City gets bigger in size and equipment list wise as well, how does it stack up against what is expected to be its direct rival — the Hyundai Verna? These are five important areas where each of them tries and outdo each other on paper.

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Engines

The Honda City is powered by a reworked 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine and the same 1.5-litre turbo diesel as before. The Verna as standard also gets a similarly sized engine for petrol and diesel options to choose from. But it is the petrol engine in the City that offers 119bhp compared to the 113bhp in the Verna, but with 145Nm of torque in the City, the Verna is at par with 144Nm. Although manual transmissions are standard on all 1.5-litre engines in both cars, the City and the Verna are offered with the option of CVT automatics for the petrol, although the Verna also offers a torque convertor for the diesel, which Honda decided against for the City. You can read more about the new Honda City in our review here.

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Turbo Engines

Hyundai Verna 1.0-litre Turbo-GDI engine

Like all modern Hyundai models being introduced in India, the Verna gets a ‘Turbo’ variant which uses a downsized direct-injection turbo petrol engine with the 1.0-litre T-GDI motor which is good for 118bhp and 171Nm of torque mated to a twin-clutch 7-speed automatic which we have driven and you can read the review here. As for the City, although in Thailand there is a Honda City RS on offer with similar 1.0-litre, turbocharged 3-cylinder engine which develops 120bhp and 173Nm of torque. The City RS is forbidden fruit for India.

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Interior

2020 Honda City Rear Seats

The Honda City has been known to be a premium offering, while in the recent past, Honda has somewhat fallen short in offering that in the previous iterations. But with the new model, the City has improved immensely. Additionally, Honda has worked heavily in refining the cabin space of the City with special attention to the rear half of the cabin. Rear legroom in the new Honda City is far superior to what is offered by Hyundai in the Verna. When you look at the boot space as well, the Honda City offers 506-litres of space, compared to Verna’s 480-litres. However, for people sitting in the front seats of the City will lack the cooled ventilated seats and a wireless smartphone charging dock.

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Safety Features

Both the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna come loaded with safety features and also meet the government’s mandatory requirements. But above that, there are some features that the Honda City offers, which the Hyundai Verna does not. Features like — three-point seat belt for all passengers including the rear middle passenger, blind-spot monitor camera and a Multi-Angle Rear View Camera. However, the Verna can be equipped with rear disc brakes and front and rear parking sensors, which the City does not offer.

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Connectivity

Both the new Honda City and the Hyundai Verna are smart cars meaning they offer internet-connected features. The Hyundai Verna with its BlueLink system offers 45 connected features along with one-touch SOS, and Road Side Assistance. The Honda City offers Honda Connect with 32 connected features. But, the new City is also India’s first Amazon Alexa enabled car which allows for additional convenience for users with more features like alerts, service features, location services, vehicle dashboard information and remote control for the vehicles AC and door locking mechanisms all accessible with simple commands to Alexa.

