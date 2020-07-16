2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

The Honda City has been revamped entirely with the introduction of the fifth-generation model in India. Honda has launched the 2020 City offering the premium sedan in three different variants with prices starting from Rs 10.9 lakh. We explain all the features that are offered in each variant.

Honda Cars India finally introduced the all-new generation Honda City as a direct rival to the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Honda City has been positioned as a premium sedan as it has always been and it brings with it a long list of features, many of which in its arsenal are segment-first. For a change, Honda has priced the new City competitively but has also kept the older generation model on sale to offer a more affordable option. Honda has played it smart with the new City by offering the sedan three variants — V, VX and ZX, and as standard, it will come loaded with a long list of features and upping the ante with the higher segments against its rivals. All variants of the new Honda City are offered with petrol and diesel engines options, along with petrol CVT for option as well to cover all the bases. Here we explain all the features offered variant by variants in the Honda City.

Honda City V Variant Features (Price: Rs 10.9 lakh to Rs 12.4 lakh)

As standard, the new generation Honda City comes equipped with Honda Connect with internet-enabled features and also offers Amazon Alexa enabled remote command capabilities. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink compatibility are also standard. Driver aids and safety features like 4 airbags, traction control, stability control, agile handling assist, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitors, multi-angle rearview camera and rear parking sensors are also available right from the base V variant of the new Honda City. Additionally, comfort and convenience features like tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, paddle shifters and Remote Engine Start for CVT, cruise control, push-button start, keyless entry along with projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels are offered.

With such a long list of features offered as standard, the new Honda City base ‘V’ variant is undoubtedly very good value for money. But the higher-spec models offer a few extra toys for the more premium asking price.

Honda City VX Variants Features (Price: Rs 12.2 lakh to Rs 13.7 lakh)

If you wish to go a step higher with the VX model, Honda will throw in 6 airbags, adding two more from before, an electric sunroof, a 7-inch TFT MID display for the driver, 16-inch alloy wheels, a full-size spare alloy wheel, premium 8-speaker sound system, auto headlamps and an auto-dimming IRVM. All of these features are added to the list of standard features from the base V variant of the sedan.

Honda City ZX Variants Features (Price: Rs 13.1 lakh to Rs 14.6 lakh)

The top of the range Honda City ZX version builds on the already well equipped V and VX models offering some even more cool and clever features. A segment-first is the inclusion of the Blind-Spot Camera which is an extremely helpful feature. You also get full-LED headlamps with 9-LED beams, L-shaped turn signal integrated into the headlamp cluster, LED fog lamps, leather upholstery, all-power windows, keyless operation of sunroof and power windows, and auto-folding mirrors.

Watch he full in-depth review of the new Honda City

