2020 Honda City spotted testing in India again: What to expect!

The fifth-generation Honda City recently made its debut in Thailand. However, it is still some time before the new iteration of this C-Segment sedan reaches Indian shores. Ahead of that, Honda continues to test this vehicle in our country and images of a test mule of the same have been shared on teambhp.com. The new-gen Honda City bears a completely new look in comparison to older generation model. It has lost some of its sportiness as the aesthetics are now inclined more towards elegance.

The engine line-up of the new Honda City will consist of both petrol and diesel options. These are likely to be the same units that are offered on the current model, however, the same will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. The petrol derivative will be a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine churning out 117 hp along with 145 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivative, on the other hand, will be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine capable of churning out 98 hp along with 200 Nm of peak torque.

The petrol engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The diesel derivative will be a 6-speed manual transmission. It is likely that Honda will offer CVT automatic gearbox with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

In terms of features, the 2020 Honda City will all the bells and whistles. The Thailand-spec model gets LED headlamps, leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, multifunctional steering wheel among others.

The 2020 Honda City is expected to launch in India sometime during the first half of 2020. It will continue to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Toyota Yaris. Prices of the new Honda City are going to fall in the range of Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

