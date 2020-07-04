2020 Honda City: New City is the talk of the town, here’s what makes it different

The fifth-generation City is the largest sedan in its segment. It is also India’s first ‘connected car’ with Alexa remote capabilities. Here is what all the new City has on offer in its latest avatar to give you an idea if you should put your money on it.

By:Published: July 4, 2020 10:39 AM

 

For a sedan to continue non-stop production run for 22 years in any market is an achievement. In 1998, when Honda Cars India started operations by launching a premium sedan, the City, in a small-car market,it was a gamble. Its competitors from that era — Maruti Suzuki Esteem, Daewoo Cielo, Hyundai Accent, Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford Escort, Opel Astra — have entered the annals of automotive history. The City not only lives on, but is thriving, even in this SUV age. And there is not one, but two generations of the City that will be sold simultaneously — the existing fourth generation and the soon-to-be-launched fifth. We drive the latter.

2020 Honda City Design

The fifth-generation City is the largest sedan in its segment; it is bigger than Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris. It looks almost as premium as the class-above Civic, and has a similar road presence. It’s neither as‘flashy’ as the Verna, nor as ‘understated’ as the Ciaz — it looks like a fusion of the two design languages.

2020 Honda City Cabin

Getting in and out is easy, you don’t sit too low, and visibility from the driver’s seat is good. Quality of materials used is what you’d anyway expect from a midsize premium sedan. The rear-view and left-side view camera display on the central touch screen is pixelated — in bright sunlight what you see on the screen isn’t very clear.

The most noticeable change inside the cabin can’t be seen, and is barely heard. It’s eerily quiet — not the spooky kind, but still quiet. There is no diesel engine rattle, minimal tyre noise or wind noise — if there is one noise, it is the CVT ‘humming’ when you fully press the accelerator, but it is still at far lower decibel levels compared to most other CVT cars. Also, the new City is India’s first ‘connected car’ with Alexa remote capabilities, i.e. most of in-car features — such as starting AC, door lock/unlock, fuel status, locating car — can be operated remotely via a connected Alexa device.

2020 Honda City Engines and Drive

1.5-litre petrol MT: It suits a buyer who likes to get driven around. The rear seat is supremely comfortable and spacious — one can easily sit cross-legged. From a driver’s perspective, there are six gears, and gear-shift is smooth. However, for urban stop-and-go traffic, the CVT may be a more convenient option. 1.5-litre petrol CVT: It suits a buyer who likes to drive. Honda has made the CVT experience better than what it is in the fourth-generation City — the humming CVT sound is less.

1.5-litre diesel MT: It’s extremely fuel efficient — driving on Delhi roads I got 21kpl (under test conditions it is 24.1 kpl). But the best thing is that there is no diesel engine rattling sound, and the cabin is as quiet as a petrol-engine model.

2020 Honda City Verdict

Honda will announce the price of the fifth-generation City later this month. It will be more expensive than the fourth-generation City, but if variant-to-variant the price difference is Rs 1 lakh or so, the new City will be good value-for-money. It is an aspirational car, after all, and its brand value is still the best in the segment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Project ASLAN's driverless car software: Free to download, easy to deploy

Project ASLAN's driverless car software: Free to download, easy to deploy

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 inches closer to production: Strips off camouflage to reveal new details!

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 inches closer to production: Strips off camouflage to reveal new details!

Yamaha pre-monsoon service camp starts: Free bike check-up, discounts and more

Yamaha pre-monsoon service camp starts: Free bike check-up, discounts and more

Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune: Heavy-duty hydrogen truck to launch within 3-4 years

Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune: Heavy-duty hydrogen truck to launch within 3-4 years

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 spied testing in India: To get these new features

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 spied testing in India: To get these new features

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch delayed: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival might be launched in festive season

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch delayed: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival might be launched in festive season

Indian driver in F1: Jehan Daruvala to make Formula 2 debut at Austrian GP

Indian driver in F1: Jehan Daruvala to make Formula 2 debut at Austrian GP

Maruti Suzuki introduces car leasing: No down payment or resale value worries

Maruti Suzuki introduces car leasing: No down payment or resale value worries

Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month