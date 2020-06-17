2020 Honda City India specs out: Features like Lane Watch Assist, Alexa telematics give an edge over Verna, Ciaz

The new Honda City will not only have fresh looks but also bring in a plethora of equipment, previously unknown in this segment like Lane Watch Assist, Alexa telematics and more.

Published: June 17, 2020 4:34 PM

After months of deliberation and a few scoops on how the all-new Honda City will have an updated petrol engine and the like, Honda Car India has broken its silence. The manufacturer has now revealed official specifications of the car. The all-new Honda City has several new features in its kitty and will be one of the few cars to provide petrol as well as a diesel engine. Not only this, unheard of features in this segment like Lane Watch Assist, TFT instrument console and a device that measures the g-force. Honda has also dialled in Alexa telematics with the new Honda City. While HCIL is yet to tell us when one can book the car or even the launch date, we believe it will happen next month. Production has just resumed and HCIL is one company that has many new models lined up and ones that were delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

So, the new Honda City has a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 121hp of power and 145Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that boasts a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl while the CVT delivers 18.4kmpl. The petrol engine, compared to the older one makes 2hp more and the claimed mileage has also gone up significantly. Honda’s 1.5-litre diesel engine in the meanwhile uses a DPF and produces 100hp of power and 200Nm. Only a 6-speed manual can be ordered with this engine and the claimed mileage is 24.1kmpl. This is lower than the competing Hyundai Verna’s diesel engine that makes more power and delivers 25kmpl.

All-LED headlights, tail lights, 16-inch machined alloys, climate control, tyre pressure monitoring system with deflation warning and more will be available with the car. Recently, this new City also scored a 5-star rating in the GNCAP crash tests. There are six airbags, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all five people, variable wiper speed with headlight integration apart from the ones mentioned before.

The new Honda City prices should start from Rs 9 lakh while the older City might get a price cut or a stripped-down version. Both the City models will co-exist with each other and according to HCIL’s statement, will cater to the passenger car segment.

