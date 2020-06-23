2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

Honda has said that both the new 2020 Honda City will co-exist with current-generation car, catering to the passenger car segment in India. The manufacturer has announced the new City will launch next month.

Honda Cars India today announced the commencing of production of the new fifth-generation Honda City in the country with a formal launch scheduled in July 2020. The car will be manufactured at Honda’s plant in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which resumed operations in mid-June after remaining shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. The anticipation around the 2020 City in the pre-launch phase has been encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, adding that the new Honda City will strongly appeal to young modern customers.

In terms of dimensions, the new Honda City will be the longest and widest sedan in its segment. Engine options will include a newly-introduced 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC and a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine, both compliant with BS-VI emission norms. The petrol engine makes 121 hp and 145 Nm, which is an increase of 2 hp and it now also claims better fuel efficiency as well. The diesel engine produces 100 hp and 200 Nm.

The 2020 City will join the list of growing Internet-connected cars in India but will be the very first to introduce Alexa remote capability. Honda have equipped the new City with Honda Connect system with a Telematics Control Unit.

Also read: Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Other features include full LED headlamps, Z-shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT instrumentation with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and more.

Honda states that the newly-designed platform is lightweight, has high rigidity and the collision safety structure offers advanced safety. The car recently scored a five-star rating in GNCAP crash tests. It gets six airbags, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all five occupants.

Prices for the new 2020 Honda City are expected to begin at about Rs 11.6 lakh. Also, Honda Cars India will continue to retail the older City in its lower trims in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.