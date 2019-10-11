2020 Honda City engine line-up revealed: Here’s what the Hyundai Verna rival will offer!

The fifth-generation Honda City is all set to be unveiled later this year. The C-Segment sedan will first make its debut in Thailand and consequently arrive in India sometime next year. According to headlightmag.com, the new Honda City, in Thailand, will be offered with two engine options. Both of these power units will be petrol-powered. The line-up will include a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged unit. This engine will be capable of churning out 120 hp of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic and is likely to remain exclusive to Thailand's market.

In addition to this, the 2020 Honda City will carry forward the current generation's 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. The same will be updated and paired to Honda's i-MMD mild-hybrid system. Specifications of this engine haven't been revealed as of yet. The next-generation Honda Jazz, which is going to be unveiled this month, is also going to use this engine as well.

Though the 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine might not make its way to India, the 1.5-litre unit, with the mild-hybrid set-up will definitely make it's way to our shores. In addition to this, Honda will continue retailing the new city with the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine in the Indian market. The same is likely to undergo updated in order to bring down its NVH levels.

A test mule of the 2020 Honda City was recently spotted testing in India. The fifth-generation iteration of the C-Segment sedan, being a full-model change, will get an all-new design, new interior layout along with a significant update of its mechanical components. Furthermore, we expect the new Honda City to get a seizable upgrade in terms of its equipment list.

The 2020 Honda City, when launched in India, will continue to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Toyota Yaris. In lieu of a generation update featuring new technology and better equipment list along with engines than meet higher emission standard, the prices of the new City are likely to increase by a small margin.

Source: headlightmag.com