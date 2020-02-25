2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

The new 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 draws power from a new 2.0L EcoBlue diesel engine and the company claims a 14% fuel efficiency improvement with the new motor. The Fortuner rival also gets a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission.

The new 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 has finally been launched in India. Prices of the new model start at Rs 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and if you book the new 2020 Ford Endeavour before 30th April, you will get benefits in pricing as the company has announced to increase prices by up to Rs 70,000 starting 1st May, 2020. The new Endeavour will be available for sale in three colour options namely Diffused Silver, Sunset Red, and Diamond White. The new 2020 model is now available in three trim levels – 2.0L Titanium 4X2 AT, 2.0L Titanium+ 4X2 Automatic and 2.0L Titanium+ 4X4 Automatic.

The new Ford Endeavour gets power from a new 2.0L EcoBlue diesel engine and the company claims a 14% fuel efficiency improvement with the new motor. The power and torque figures are 170 hp and 420 Nm respectively. The company claims that the new EcoBlue engine with 4X2 driveline will deliver a fuel efficiency of 13.90 Kmpl while the 4X4 variant will return 12.4 Kmpl. Not only this, the EcoBlue engine also offers a 20 percent improvement in low-end torque compared to the outgoing 2.2L TDCi engine. While some may be disappointed by the fact that the engine on the new Endeavour now produces lesser power, we are quite sure that the SUV has shed a significant amount of weight with the smaller displacement engine. Complete official specifications are awaited!

Moreover, the new Endeavour also gets a new 10-speed automatic transmission and the unit offers flexibility to lock gears in the desired range via the company’s SelectShift technology. The new 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 gets features like seven airbags, Terrain Management System, Active Noise Cancellation and also Parallel park assist. The SUV also comes with FordPass connectivity and with this feature, the owners of the vehicle will be able to perform numerous vehicle operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know distance to empty, locating their vehicle and the remaining fuel levels remotely through the FordPass app.

The new Ford Endeavour BS6 also gets the company’s SYNC 3 system with 8-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also features Active Noise Cancellation, a technology that you must have heard only for headphones till now. In terms of other features, the new Endeavour gets Semi-Auto Parallel Park Assist along with push start button, hand-free power lift rear gate, rear and front parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control system, rear parking camera, automatic wipers, automatic headlamps along with 8-way power-adjustable driver & front passenger seat. The new Ford Endeavour BS6 also gets Hill launch assist and hill descent control for better control while going up or down a hill.

With the new BS6 model, customers can now save some cash, especially on the top-end variants. While previously the Titanium 4×2 AT variant with 2.2-litre diesel engine used to cost Rs 32.33 lakh, the same trim with a 2.0-litre diesel engine can now be yours for Rs 31.55 lakh. Similarly, the top-end Titanium 4×4 AT trim with 3.2-litre diesel engine used to cost Rs 34.70 lakh in the BS4 avatar, the same trim with the new BS6 engine is available at a price of Rs 33.25 lakh. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

