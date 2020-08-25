2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted: Mahindra Thar rival’s expected price, features, specs

The new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 is expected to go on sale around the coming festive season, The rugged off-roader will rub shoulders against the likes of the Mahindra Thar that has received a generation upgrade very recently.

By:Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:48 AM

The new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 has been snapped very recently ahead of its official launch. Unveiled first at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Gurkha has been spotted completely undisguised and looks ready for an imminent launch. The image of the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 was shared on social media by an Andhra Pradesh dealer. Now coming to the prime changes, the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 retains the boxy design and its design continues to make you feel that it is a more affordable version of the highly admired Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. Upfront, you get a single-slat grille and rounded headlamps but the latest model will feature LED DRLs. The bumper has been redesigned and the turn indicators are integrated into the front fenders. The upcoming 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will get a roof-mounted carrier along with 17-inch alloy wheels, knobby tyres and a windshield guard as well. The cabin will likely get a dual-tone dashboard along with a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows and more. The SUV continues to get a ladder-on-frame construction and will come with dual front airbags and ABS.

The new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 draws power from a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that now develops a maximum power output of 89 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 260 Nm.  The gearbox is a 5-speed manual gearbox and the rugged off-roader gets a manual 4×4 system as standard. The new 2020 Force Gurkha is expected to be launched in India around the coming festive season and will go up against the likes of the Mahindra Thar that has received a thorough makeover very recently.

The latter will be launched in India on 2nd October. All thanks to the aforementioned changes, the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 in all certainty will get a bit expensive. What will be interesting to see is how it stacks up against the new Thar that has been receiving a lot of praise for the new features and enhanced capabilities that it now has to offer. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Saboo Brothers (Facebook)

