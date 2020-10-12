Array ( [0] => WP_User Object ( [data] => stdClass Object ( [ID] => 162 [user_login] => pradeep [user_pass] => $P$BJNrHxcz62HmY7nIZwKvezrWIF5Pyq/ [user_nicename] => pradeep [user_email] => pradeep.shah@financialexpress.com [user_url] => [user_registered] => 2017-11-14 09:56:05 [user_activation_key] => [user_status] => 0 [display_name] => Pradeep Shah [type] => wpuser ) [ID] => 162 [caps] => Array ( [editor] => 1 ) [cap_key] => wp_capabilities [roles] => Array ( [0] => editor ) [allcaps] => Array ( [moderate_comments] => 1 [manage_categories] => 1 [manage_links] => 1 [upload_files] => 1 [unfiltered_html] => 1 [edit_posts] => 1 [edit_others_posts] => 1 [edit_published_posts] => 1 [publish_posts] => 1 [edit_pages] => 1 [read] => 1 [level_7] => 1 [level_6] => 1 [level_5] => 1 [level_4] => 1 [level_3] => 1 [level_2] => 1 [level_1] => 1 [level_0] => 1 [edit_others_pages] => 1 [edit_published_pages] => 1 [publish_pages] => 1 [delete_pages] => 1 [delete_others_pages] => 1 [delete_published_pages] => 1 [delete_posts] => 1 [delete_others_posts] => 1 [delete_published_posts] => 1 [delete_private_posts] => 1 [edit_private_posts] => 1 [read_private_posts] => 1 [delete_private_pages] => 1 [edit_private_pages] => 1 [read_private_pages] => 1 [brightcove_manipulate_playlists] => 1 [brightcove_manipulate_videos] => 1 [wpseo_bulk_edit] => 1 [editor] => 1 ) [filter] => [site_id:WP_User:private] => 1 ) )

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted again: Mahindra Thar rival’s expected price, changes!

The upcoming 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will draw power from the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be good for producing 89 hp of power along with 260 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed manual unit and the vehicle will come with a 4x4 system as standard.

By:Updated: Oct 12, 2020 4:56 PM

 

The new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will be launched in India in the coming weeks and ahead of the official launch, the vehicle has been snapped completely undisguised yet again. The test mule in the pictures seems to be a top variant as it can be seen with multiple bits. Previously, the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 was snapped in an orange shade and the images were shared by an Andhra Pradesh dealer. The new 2020 moel was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and it will directly go up against the likes of the recently launched 2020 Mahindra Thar in the segment. The front-end gets a familiar design with a single-slat grille and rounded headlamps with LED DRLs. Moreover, you get a redesigned bumper along with alloy wheels. The turn indicators have now been integrated into the fenders. You get a new plastic cladding as well and there is a luggage carrier on the roof. At the rear, the taillights have been revised to offer a more modern look.

The upcoming 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will draw power from the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be good for producing 89 hp of power along with 260 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed manual unit and the vehicle will come with a 4×4 system as standard. Not only this but the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6, in most certainty will also be getting an off-road specific kit that will be offered with a wide range of accessories.

Now, talking of the expected price, the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 is expected to be launched in India with a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing BS4 model. The ex-showroom price of the base model in New Delhi used to be Rs 9.75 lakh. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source – Facebook Group – Force Gurkha and Force Motors : Pros and Cons

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings