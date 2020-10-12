2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted again: Mahindra Thar rival’s expected price, changes!

The upcoming 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will draw power from the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be good for producing 89 hp of power along with 260 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed manual unit and the vehicle will come with a 4x4 system as standard.

The new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will be launched in India in the coming weeks and ahead of the official launch, the vehicle has been snapped completely undisguised yet again. The test mule in the pictures seems to be a top variant as it can be seen with multiple bits. Previously, the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 was snapped in an orange shade and the images were shared by an Andhra Pradesh dealer. The new 2020 moel was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and it will directly go up against the likes of the recently launched 2020 Mahindra Thar in the segment. The front-end gets a familiar design with a single-slat grille and rounded headlamps with LED DRLs. Moreover, you get a redesigned bumper along with alloy wheels. The turn indicators have now been integrated into the fenders. You get a new plastic cladding as well and there is a luggage carrier on the roof. At the rear, the taillights have been revised to offer a more modern look.

The upcoming 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will draw power from the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be good for producing 89 hp of power along with 260 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed manual unit and the vehicle will come with a 4×4 system as standard. Not only this but the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6, in most certainty will also be getting an off-road specific kit that will be offered with a wide range of accessories.

Now, talking of the expected price, the new 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 is expected to be launched in India with a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing BS4 model. The ex-showroom price of the base model in New Delhi used to be Rs 9.75 lakh. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source – Facebook Group – Force Gurkha and Force Motors : Pros and Cons

