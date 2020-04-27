2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift teased: Maruti S-Presso rival to get design makeover

Like the Renault Kwid, the Datsun Redi-Go will be getting a makeover soon with a new design and some feature updates. We now have a glimpse of what it may look like.

Images have been enhanced digitally to reveal hidden details.

Nissan India has released a teaser image of the upcoming 2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift. The updated Redi-Go will feature new styling and will come with BS6 upgraded engines to meet the new emission and safety norms. Nissan India has said that the Redi-Go will be launched soon, however, has not confirmed an official date.

The teaser image of the new Redi-Go shows an all-new larger front grille with an octagonal design that extends all the way to the front bumper. The headlamps are all new and feature a sharper look. The image also shows ‘L’ shaped LED DRLs on the bumper that flanks the grille. Tweaking the image we also found that the wheel design will also be new but it is unlikely to offer alloy wheels in this segment. the design change will likely be on the wheel cover only. The overall silhouette of the car will remain the same, but the taillamp may feature some revision. What is new is a small emblem that Datsun has now included on the front quarter panel in front of the front doors. The interior of the updated model has not been released as yet. But, it is possible that the top model of the Redi-Go will offer the same touchscreen system as the Kwid and feature an updated dashboard layout.

The Redi-Go will feature the same engine and transmission lineup as before, but will now comply with BS6 emission standards. Like the Kwid that uses the same platform as the Redi-Go, it will feature the 800cc three-cylinder petrol engine with the 5-speed manual transmission and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol with the 5-speed manual and the optional 5-speed AMT. However, the Redi-Go will most likely offer the AMT with clutchless manual shifting, which the Kwid with its rotary-dial gear selector does not.

The Redi-Go will not only rival the Renault Kwid, but also the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Nissan India has not revealed the official date the new Redi-Go will go on sale, but it is possible that it will be ahead of the festive season.

