2020 BMW X6 launching tomorrow: Lexus RX rival’s expected price, specs

The BMW X6 is a sports coupe SUV and one that has an aggressive in-your-face looks and at the same time is comfortable for five passengers as well as has space for their luggage.

BMW India as well as Mercedes-Benz India have been launching their products during this lockdown period. Both the companies have introduced the performance range of products, with BMW India set to launch another one. The odd-ball BMW X6 will be launched in India on June 11. The BMW X6 is now in its third generation and was missing from the Indian car scene during the BS6 transition. There is the smaller BMW X4 available too. BMW will launch the new X6 (codenamed G06) in two variants – xLine and MSport. It comes in as a CBU which means the prices might nudge the Rs 1 crore mark. The car is based on the same platform as the new BMW X5. Styling-wise, the SUV is more like a sports coupe and draws attention to it’s design elements like the sloping roof, huge wheels and bulging arches.

The two variants will be differentiated by styling elements like the xLine will have more chrome elements on the bumper, grille while the MSport will have a more aggressive kit and blacked-out bits. LED headlights will be common to both the variants while there will be a choice of different alloy wheel designs. Inside, a digital instrument console, powered front seats with memory function, a big touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and rear AC vents. A sunroof too is on offer.

The engine options for India might just be petrol initially. On offer, internationally, will be the same engine from the 8 Series – a V8 that displaces 4,400cc and makes 525hp of power and 750Nm. BMW uses an 8-speed automatic transmission with this engine. Another option will be 3.0-litre, six-cylinder motor that pumps out 335hp/450Nm. A diesel too is there and this one produces 340hp and 700Nm from its 3.0-litre heart.

The BMW X6 will give its owner the stares at traffic lights and other smaller vehicles will give way as well. It’s that mean-looking.

