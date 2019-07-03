2020 BMW X6 breaks cover: Comes with illuminated kidney grille

The third generation BMW X6 has made its official world premiere. The coupe-styled SUV now comes with muscular design along with a host of other updates. The new X6 will continue to be produced at BMW's plant in the United States and will have its market launch during the month of November this year. The new-gen X6 is 26 mm longer, 15 mm wider and sits 6 mm lower in comparison to the model that it replaces. In addition to this, the car's wheelbase has increased by 42 mm.

The 2020 BMW X6 comes with a larger Kidney grille up-front. The coupe-styled SUV now comes with an optional illuminated grille feature. Through this, the front grille illuminates when the vehicle is opened or closed. This feature can also be activated manually by the driver and is also usable when the vehicle is moving. The new X6 comes with adaptive LED headlights which can be upgraded to BMW Laserlights. The side profile of the new X6 comes with strong character lines which are indigenous to a BMW.

The car comes as standard with 19-inch alloy wheels which vary up to 22-inches depending upon the variant. The M Sport trims come with 21-inch alloy wheels. Right from its launch, the 2020 BMW X6 will be available in the X-Line and M Sport trims. Each will have its own unique design attributes.

The interiors of the new BMW X6 comes with the automaker's latest design language. The feature list includes four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Plus 3D Surround Sound System, a fully-digital instrument cluster to name a few.

Under the hood, the new BMW X6 will be available with a choice to four different powertrain options. These include a V8 petrol unit churning out 530 hp of power, an in-line six-cylinder diesel churning out 400 hp of power, an in-line six-cylinder churning out 340 hp of power and an in-line six-cylinder diesel producing 265 hp of power. The former two are available in the X6 M50i and X6 M50d variants respectively. While the latter two are available in the X6 XDrive40i and X6 XDrive40d grades respectively. The the engine options are available as standard with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.