BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV price at Rs 1.94 crore

The new boss comes with more anger as BMW has launched the new X5 M Competition in India. The SUV packs 600hp and more tech to make you go faster.

BMW India has launched the brand new super SUV. The BMW X5 M Competition has arrived in India. Brought in through the CBU route as a direct import, the X5 M Competition is priced at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). The X5 M Competition is the brawnier SUV cousin of the M5 Competition. The BMW X5 M Competition will be available in Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Marina Bay Blue, Donnington Grey, Manhattan Green and Tornado Red exterior colours as standard. As an option, BMW Individual colours like Tanzanite Blue and Ametrine are also offered.

The cabin can be specced with all-black Extended Merino Leather as standard. But, Full Merino Leather interiors with a choice of Silverstone, Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey, Taruma Brown, Black or Ivory White/Night Blue with colour matched Alcantara headliner will also be offered on the SUV. The cabin offers a similar design dash as the regular X5 and X5 M models, of course with many personalisation elements. The driver gets a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay.

At its heart, the BMW X5 M Competition uses the latest-generation 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8 engine developed on the racetrack. The engine is capable of producing 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 750 Nm between 1,800 – 5,600 rpm. The engine is mated to the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission which is tuned to offer quick gear changes, and channel the power and torque to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential. All the clever tech and the brawny power from the V8 propels the X5 M Competition from 0-100kph in just 3.8 seconds and onto a limited top speed of 250kph. The M Modes on the X5 M Competition offer a new TRACK setting in addition to ROAD and SPORT modes.

Should you place a booking for the new X5 M Competition before December 31, 2020, you would be offered the special benefit of being automatically be included in the BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas for a hospitality experience.

