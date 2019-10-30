2020 BMW S 1000 RR superbike recalled for possible oil cooler hose leak: Over 400 units affected

BMW Motorrad, BMW’s motorcycle division has issued two recalls. First if for the recently introduced S 1000 RR superbike, and a second for the K 1600 touring motorcycle range. Around 416 units of the S 1000 RR have been affected and as many as 4,627 units of the K 1600 are being recalled.

The 416 units of the S 1000 RR include the entire sales of the motorcycle in the US market, however, if units sold in the Indian market have been affected is yet to be confirmed. The recall for the S 1000 RR is due to a potential oil leak from the bike's oil cooler hoses. BMW Motorrad suggests that the oil cooler hoses may not be attached to the oil pipes properly which may result in a leak. The oil may spill on to the path of the rear wheel and reduce traction at the rear and could possibly lead to a crash.

As for the second recall, BMW Motorrad’s touring range of bikes features three variants of the K 1600 which have been recalled. The K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL and the K 1600 B models of the affected due to a safety hazard. The manufacturer states that particular transmission components have not been manufactured according to the manufacturer's tolerances and are weaker than expected. As a result, the gearbox could malfunction and could cause gears to overlap and damage internally and lock the rear wheels, thus, create a safety hazard.

Both recalls are unrelated to each other and users are said to be contacted by the manufacturer to bring their bike to the workshop to have the faulty components replaced at no cost to the owner.