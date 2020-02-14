2020 BMW 530i Sport launched in India: New entry-level 5 Series priced at Rs 55.4 lakh

2020 BMW 530i Sport has been launched in India at Rs 55.4 lakh as the entry-level model in the 5 Series range. The Sport variant is BS-VI compliant and will be available in four colour schemes - Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic. BMW will also offer service packages starting at Rs 17,300 per year.

It is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 6.1 seconds. The engine is paired with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. It is also available with steering wheel paddle shifters. Furthermore, the new BMW 530i Sport comes with a Launch Control function as standard. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Sport+).

The new BMW 530i Sport comes with BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock, BMW Gesture Control, which recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions, Parking Assistant along with a Rear View Camera and Park Distance Control (PDC).

In terms of safety, the new 5 Series gets a long list of features that include six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Active PDC rear, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and integrated emergency spare wheel. Adaptive LED Headlights along with BMW Selective Beam anti-dazzle high beam can automatically adjust its concentrated gaze onto the road with a range of up to 500 metres.

The range of upholstery combinations in the new BMW 530i Sport has Sensatec as standard and optional Canberra Beige and Black. It is equipped with BMW ConnectedDrive systems, like BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3” fully digital Instrument Display, BMW iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, 26 cm (10.25”) touchscreen with 3D maps enabled navigation, 12 loudspeakers with 205 Watts HiFi Loudspeaker System, Wireless Apple CarPlay and connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.