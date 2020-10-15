2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now the entry-level bimmer in India. Offered as the 220d, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will rival the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the Audi A3 sedan.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India. BMW India has introduced its new entry-level model as the new 220d with prices starting from Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door coupe model which is now the smallest BMW offered in India. The 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched with a 2.0-litre, TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder diesel engine. The motor is tuned to develop 190hp and 400Nm of torque. But unlike most BMWs, the 8-speed automatic transmission only sends power to the front wheels.

The engine in the 220d is the same one offered in the 3 Series. But, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is lighter. This allows for a 0-100 kmph sprint to take just a claimed 7.5 seconds. But being a front-wheel-drive model, the 2 Series Gran Coupe has been equipped with an active yaw control which BMW calls Actuator Contiguous Wheel Slip Limitation System (ARB). What is does is it applies the brakes at the inner wheels on a curve just before it begins to sense the wheel starting to slip. Currently, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is only available as a diesel, while a petrol option may be introduced at a later stage.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Styling and Features

When it comes to styling the 2 Series Gran Coupe offers a traditional BMW look. Thankfully, unlike the 4 Series, the signature kidney grille looks perfectly proportionate. It offers all-LED lighting around the car, with sleek designed LED headlamps and tail lamps. The overall silhouette has a sporty look and a very prominent side profile with the coupe-like roofline. The M-Sport model offers a sportier styling package, while the Sport Line models provide a more elegant and simpler design for the exterior.

The interior is typical BMW. You get a sporty steering wheel with audio and multifunction buttons. The driver also gets an all-digital instrument cluster. At the centre of the dash is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It offers wireless charging, auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof along with a lot more tech and features.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe variant wise ex-showroom prices:

220d Sport Line: Rs 39.3 lakh

220d M-Sport: Rs 41.4 lakh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.