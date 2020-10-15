2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now the entry-level bimmer in India. Offered as the 220d, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will rival the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the Audi A3 sedan.

By:Updated: Oct 15, 2020 11:14 AM
BMW-2-Series-Gran-Coupe-launched-in-india

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India. BMW India has introduced its new entry-level model as the new 220d with prices starting from Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door coupe model which is now the smallest BMW offered in India. The 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched with a 2.0-litre, TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder diesel engine. The motor is tuned to develop 190hp and 400Nm of torque. But unlike most BMWs, the 8-speed automatic transmission only sends power to the front wheels.

The engine in the 220d is the same one offered in the 3 Series. But, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is lighter. This allows for a 0-100 kmph sprint to take just a claimed 7.5 seconds. But being a front-wheel-drive model, the 2 Series Gran Coupe has been equipped with an active yaw control which BMW calls Actuator Contiguous Wheel Slip Limitation System (ARB). What is does is it applies the brakes at the inner wheels on a curve just before it begins to sense the wheel starting to slip. Currently, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is only available as a diesel, while a petrol option may be introduced at a later stage.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Styling and Features

When it comes to styling the 2 Series Gran Coupe offers a traditional BMW look. Thankfully, unlike the 4 Series, the signature kidney grille looks perfectly proportionate. It offers all-LED lighting around the car, with sleek designed LED headlamps and tail lamps. The overall silhouette has a sporty look and a very prominent side profile with the coupe-like roofline. The M-Sport model offers a sportier styling package, while the Sport Line models provide a more elegant and simpler design for the exterior.

The interior is typical BMW. You get a sporty steering wheel with audio and multifunction buttons. The driver also gets an all-digital instrument cluster. At the centre of the dash is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It offers wireless charging, auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof along with a lot more tech and features.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe variant wise ex-showroom prices:

220d Sport Line: Rs 39.3 lakh

220d M-Sport: Rs 41.4 lakh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained