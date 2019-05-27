2020 BMW 1 Series breaks cover: Gets a 302 bhp M125i all-wheel drive variant

The third-generation BMW 1 Series has made its official debut. Comparing it with the previous generation iteration, one is to find that this vehicle is a completely new version, from the ground up. It is based on an all-new platform and features a number of differences, especially in terms of its design, be it the exteriors or the interiors. One of the prominent changes, in this vehicle's design, is the new design for BMW's signature kidney grille. These are now larger than before with the two kidneys standing as one unit rather than two separate ones seen on the previous generation of BMWs.

Other modifications of this vehicle include new headlamps which are sleeker than before. BMW is offering these with adaptive LED units as an optional extra in select variants. The front bumper, just as we have seen on other BMWs are available with different design depending upon the variant chosen. The side profile of the 2020 BMW 1 Series comes with bolder character lines. The car now rides on a new set of alloy wheels the sizes of this varies from 16-inches to 19-inches. At the back, the new LED tail-lamps are bigger than before. Just like the front bumper, the rear one is also available in a number of configurations depending upon the variant chosen. Quite obviously, it looks the sportiest in the M125i trim.

The cabin of the 2020 BMW 1 Series has also undergone a major makeover. The design is in sync with what we have seen on recent BMW models. A standard, this hatchback comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In higher spec models, this is updated to the 10.25-inch unit along with a fully-digital instrument cluster. The cabin now offers more space since there is an extra 33 mm of legroom on offer. In addition to this, the luggage space has also increased. A variety of upholstery options are on offer which ranges from cloth to leather.

2020 BMW 1 Series Interiors

The engine line-up of the 2020 BMW 1 Series consist of two petrol and three diesel units. The petrol engine line-up consists of 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder unit which is capable of churning out 138 hp along with 220 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission along with a 7-speed automatic unit sending power to the front wheels. In addition to this, there is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit also on offer which is termed to be BMW most powerful four-cylinder engine ever and comes in the M125i variant. This unit is capable of churning out 302 hp of power along with 450 Nm of peak torque. This engine sends power to all the four-wheels with the help of eight-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel engine line-up of the 2020 BMW 1 Series consists of a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder unit along with two 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engines. The 1.5-litre unit is capable of churning out 114 hp along with 270 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre diesel in the 118d churns out 147 hp along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre diesel unit in the 120d XDrive is capable of churning out 188 hp along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mil is available with either a six-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The 118d also gets a six-speed manual transmission but the automatic gearbox is an 8-speed unit. The 120d xDrive comes with only with the 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all the four wheels.