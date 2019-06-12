2020 Bentley Flying Spur revealed: Fastest sedan on earth!

The third-generation Bentley Flying Spur, four-door uber luxury grand tourer has finally been revealed and Bentley claims it can reach all the way up to 333kmph. The new top speed trumps the Alpina B7’s 330kmph top speed makes the new Flying Spur the world’s fastest four-door grand tourer ever built.

Bentley has given the new Flying Spur the same 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine from the two-door Continental GT. The engine in the Flying Spur develops 635hp and a whopping 900Nm of torque. Power is channelled through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission to the rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. The Flying Spur weighs in at 2,436 kilogrammes, yet it manages to be the world’s fastest sedan ever to reach 333kmph. It also doesn’t take long to get there as 0-100kmph takes just over 3.7 seconds.

In terms of dimensions, the new Bentley Flying Spur is over 5-inches longer than before. To manage the manoeuvrability of the behemoth, Bentley decided to throw in all-wheel steering. As for the design, the 2020 Flying Spur gets a massive grille at the front to match its massive proportions and also features the Flying B emblem positioned at the apex point of the front bonnet. The emblem is now illuminated and retractable like a Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Ecstasy. The Flying Spur now sits on the three-mode air-suspension which uses the VW Group’s 48-volt electronically-controlled active swaybars that stiffen up when cornering without any adverse impact on ride comfort. It shares its brakes with the Continental GT with massive 16.5-inch discs at the front wrapped by 21-inch wheels as standard with 22-inch wheels offered as options.

Being a Bentley, the cabin is obviously draped in opulence and excess. The centre of the dash features the rotating panel which was first shown with the Continental GT. The three faces of the panel feature a 12.3-inch infotainment screen on one face, three analogue dials (outside temperature, compass, chronometer) on another, while the third panel is left clean with a blank wooden veneer. The rest of the cabin layout is quite identical to the newest generation Bentleys while some inspiration from the EXP 10 Speed 6 has been used, for example, the diamond quilted leather pattern on the door pads.

Bookings for the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur will begin from later this year with deliveries of the vehicle to only commence from early next year. All that performance, space and opulence will inevitably cost you dearly, $224,500 (~Rs 1,55,65,707) to be a little more precise.