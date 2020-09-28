2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

All-new Tucson and all-new Elantra makes debut to Chinese customers along with Elantra N TCR’s world premiere with display of all-new Tucson, Elantra N TCR, Palisade and many other models

By:September 28, 2020 1:01 PM
hyundai 2020 beijing auto show

Hyundai Motor Company is showcasing its vision on vehicle electrification on its way to becoming a ‘Smart Mobility Solution Provider’. Hyundai premiered its RM20e electric racing midship sports car prototype at the 16th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2020), Beijing, along with Elantra N TCR and Prophecy concept EV model. Also, the new Tucson and new Elantra have made their China debut.

Hyundai RM20e is the first high-performance electric sports car the manufacturer has developed. It will a ‘rolling lab’ for testing high-performance technologies for Hyundai. The RM20e boasts 810 hp and 960 Nm of torque and is capable of 0-100 sprint times of under three seconds.

Hyundai began the project called RM (Racing Midship) in 2012 to develop and connect new high-performance motorsports technologies for future N models. The RM series has evolved over the years with the progress from RM14, RM15, RM16 and RM19. In 2019, Hyundai’s first electric race car Veloster N eTCR was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It was developed for the eTCR electric touring car series. Since the project’s initiation, RM models have undergone extensive road testing to validate newly developed technologies.

Also read: First international motor show after COVID-19 outbreak kicks off in China: EVs in focus

To achieve the goal of clean mobility, Hyundai has secured the capacity to develop all types of eco-friendly vehicles, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles using Hyundai’s own technologies, Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division of Hyundai Motor Group, said.

Hyundai’s booth at the motor show also features its Prophecy concept EV that captures the brand’s electrification direction, which makes its China debut at the Beijing Motor Show. Hyundai is also promoting its recently launched IONIQ dedicated EV lineup brand that is central to its ‘Strategy 2025’ electrification roadmap.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months