2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

All-new Tucson and all-new Elantra makes debut to Chinese customers along with Elantra N TCR’s world premiere with display of all-new Tucson, Elantra N TCR, Palisade and many other models

Hyundai Motor Company is showcasing its vision on vehicle electrification on its way to becoming a ‘Smart Mobility Solution Provider’. Hyundai premiered its RM20e electric racing midship sports car prototype at the 16th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2020), Beijing, along with Elantra N TCR and Prophecy concept EV model. Also, the new Tucson and new Elantra have made their China debut.

Hyundai RM20e is the first high-performance electric sports car the manufacturer has developed. It will a ‘rolling lab’ for testing high-performance technologies for Hyundai. The RM20e boasts 810 hp and 960 Nm of torque and is capable of 0-100 sprint times of under three seconds.

Hyundai began the project called RM (Racing Midship) in 2012 to develop and connect new high-performance motorsports technologies for future N models. The RM series has evolved over the years with the progress from RM14, RM15, RM16 and RM19. In 2019, Hyundai’s first electric race car Veloster N eTCR was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It was developed for the eTCR electric touring car series. Since the project’s initiation, RM models have undergone extensive road testing to validate newly developed technologies.

Also read: First international motor show after COVID-19 outbreak kicks off in China: EVs in focus

To achieve the goal of clean mobility, Hyundai has secured the capacity to develop all types of eco-friendly vehicles, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles using Hyundai’s own technologies, Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division of Hyundai Motor Group, said.

Hyundai’s booth at the motor show also features its Prophecy concept EV that captures the brand’s electrification direction, which makes its China debut at the Beijing Motor Show. Hyundai is also promoting its recently launched IONIQ dedicated EV lineup brand that is central to its ‘Strategy 2025’ electrification roadmap.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.