2020 Auto Expo: Nearly 100 new vehicle unveils – Where to buy tickets & how to reach venue

The 2020 Auto Expo is now only about three weeks away and the largest automobile show in the country is hoping to see a lot of visitors. Set to begin on 7th February at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, UP, the Auto Expo 2020 this year is expected to see about 90-100 new vehicles including BS-VI upgrades of existing products, new concepts, and all-new vehicles from manufacturers making an entry into the Indian automobile market.

2020 Auto Expo - Timings

This expo will have six themes for all six days - Enterprise Day, Goodwill Day, Family Day, Women Power Day, Green Day and Driving Experience Day. This year the expo will have new timings. 7th February 2020 being the Enterprise day will commence from 11 am and will close by 7 pm. Whereas, during the weekend 8th & 9th February 2020, the show timings will be from 11 am to 8 pm. 10th & 11th will again be 11 am to 7 am. 12th February, the last day will start at 11 am and will close by 6 pm.

2020 Auto Expo - Where to buy tickets

Tickets for the 2020 Auto Expo are available exclusively on BookMyShow.com and have been available since 20th December 2019. In addition, one can also buy them from the box office at IEML - Greater Noida and at select Metro Stations in Delhi/NCR. The new Metro line - Aqua with Knowledge Park Station just across the Auto Expo venue, will make travel to the show easy for visitors.

2020 Auto Expo - How to reach Expo Mart in Greater Noida

Taking the metro train? If you're flying to Delhi to attend the expo, you could simply board the Delhi Metro train at IGI Airport which will drop you directly at Botanical Gardens station where you need to switch to the Aqua Line and henceforth deboard at Knowledge Park II station. This station is about 650 metres from the expo venue. Similarly, if you're using the metro from anywhere in Delhi - check the metro map and look for Botanical Gardens station on the Magenta Line from where you switch to Aqua Line and get off at Knowledge Park II station in Greater Noida.

Driving to the Expo Mart? The easiest route is through the Ring Road to the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway. Once you've crossed DND get on the Greater Noida Expressway. There will a lot of buzz around the expo and there will be signs that direct you to the Expo Mart.

The overall theme of this edition of Auto Expo is - ‘Explore the World of Mobility’, which the organising body SIAM says highlights the industry’s vision for safer, cleaner, connected, and shared mobility for tomorrow.

2020 Auto Expo: New scooters & bike launches – Suzuki Intruder 250 to electric bikes

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020 will feature new emission technology products and vehicles with more stringent safety standards and will act as a stage to showcase the Indian automotive industry’s preparedness to adapt to the BS-VI norms. 2020 Auto Expo will witness the complete transformation of vehicles meeting BSVI emission norms ahead of the government’s specified deadline.

The Auto Expo is organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) with support from the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).