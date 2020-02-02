Tata H2X (Hornbill) teased: To make India debut at 2020 Auto Expo

Tata H2X, likely to be called the Hornbill, will be unveiled during the Auto Expo starting on 7 February

Tata Motors took the wraps off four new products during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show of which one was the H2X concept. The concept which is expected to be called Hornbill will be Tata Motors' first vehicle in the segment and is headed for an unveil at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo which will also likely see the unveiling of the all-electric version of the Altroz. Before we see the H2X (Hornbill) at the expo though, Tata Motors has teased the new car's tail lamp design. Once launched, it will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.

While not much is known about the powertrain options of the Tata H2X, it is likely to come powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission and the option of an AMT gearbox.

Tata H2X concept

The production version of the Tata H2X has, in fact, been spotted previously which revealed some design and interior features like LED DRLs, dual-tone alloys, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata Motors will be upgrading its entire line up of passenger and commercial vehicles powered by petrol, diesel, and CNG to BS6, including automatic and semi-automatic (AMT) models. The manufacturer has stated that cumulatively they will have a total of 26 vehicles displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. With the 4 global debuts, there will be 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicle displays at the event at the Tata Motors stand.

The more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations will come into force from 1 April 2020. Many manufacturers have already introduced BS6 compliant models well ahead of the rule being implemented. Tata Motors has announced that from January 2020, it will begin rolling out its BS6 compliant engines in the Indian market for passenger and commercial vehicles.