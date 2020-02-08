Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Gypsy replacement, Suzuki Jimny showcased

Maruti Suzuki got the media enthralled. Every single day that was reserved for media interactions met expectations. The company showcased the Futuro-E on the first day, Vitara Brezza petrol on second and facelifted Ignis on the third. Well, the third day wasn't for media and neither was today. The brand unveiled the Jimny compact SUV. Hold on! It's not coming to India yet. However, if Maruti receives sufficient response at the expo, they will definitely launch it here. So, here is a cue. Book a ticket for the expo, go and see the vehicle as well as tell Maruti officials if you liked it or not. Who knows, your response could tilt the favour.

Unveiled globally last year, the Suzuki Jimny has received a very good response. Based on a new chassis, the vehicle is touted to be safer than before as well. It has got a plethora of safety aids like lane assist, blind-spot warning and more. It is a sub-4m SUV (perfect for our needs and market) and it has a 1.5-litre petrol engine too. We aren't sure of the last bit and how it will fit into the entire scheme of things. However, Maruti Suzuki using the 1.5-litre petrol in the Brezza and it's pricing will be a key indicator of how the Jimny can be priced. We believe it will have a market below Rs 10 lakh.

A low range transfer gearbox as well as 3-link rigid axle and the ladder frame cement the Jimny's off-road credentials. Suzuki calls it's 4WD as All Grip Pro and this tech along with the 220mm ground clearance should help clear most obstacles. The aforementioned 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 75kW of power and 130Nm. The five speed gearbox is tuned to have lower ratios.

Speaking about the Suzuki Jimny, Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Suzuki Jimny with its compact design and superb off-road capabilities is an engineering marvel and speaks volumes about Suzuki’s engineering capabilities. Masterfully designed to ensure reliable driving and ease of handling, Suzuki Jimny is a favourite amongst adventure enthusiasts. Jimny has been developed basis thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users.”

He added, “The vehicle has been showcased at Auto Expo to assess response of the Indian consumers to the product.”