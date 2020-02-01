Renault to display 12 models with dedicated ‘electric corner’ at 2020 Auto Expo

Renault will be having an expansive product display at the 202o Auto Expo. The French carmaker has revealed that it will be displaying 12 models along with 2 engines at the event. Not only this, but Renault will also be having a dedicated 'electric corner'. Furthermore, Renault will be showcasing its current Indian product portfolio. The brand will also share its roadmap for the country as well which will be on the lines of the design, technological as well as strategic advancements in sync with the customer needs.

The dedicated 'electric corner' by Renault will be highlighting the brand's focus on electric mobility. The corner will include a mix of production-ready models, concepts along with its F1 racing concept. The production-ready, all-electric range from the brand could include the K-ZE. The K-ZE is essentially an all-electric version of the Kwid hatchback. Renaut's pavilion is also going to have several customer-engagement activities along with an entertainment booth.

In other news, Renault has recently introduced the BS6 compliant versions of the Triber as well as the Kwid. The brand is going to introduce the BS6 compliant versions of the Duster as well as the Captur at a later stage. With the upgrade, the engine specifications of the Triber and the Kwid remain the same as before. In the case of the Triber, the prices have increased by Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000, depending upon the variant. While in the case of the Kwid, the prices have increased by Rs 9,000 across variants. Both the 0.8-litre and the 1.0-litre engines of the Kwid have been upgraded to meet the new emission regulations.