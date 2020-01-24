2020 Auto Expo: Icona Design to debut in India with Nucleus driverless car concept

Icona Design Group is set to make its debut in India during the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo at Greater Noida from 7-12 February. The first car from the Turin-based manufacturer to be showcased in India will be the Icona Nucleus driverless concept vehicle. Icona says that the Nucleus will demonstrate the possibilities that can be explored in a fully-autonomous car in terms of the development of mobile living spaces.

With a length of 5.25 meters and a width of 2.12 meters, the Nucleus stands at 1.75 meters high on 27-inch wheels. It gets aerodynamic design with full underbody diffuser and wheel arch aerodynamic blade extensions bring the CX to just under 0.22. Its motor in wheel technology helps to optimise the space inside the Nucleus and its hydrogen range extender can bring autonomy to 1200 km.

Icona Nucleus will have an electric AWD drivetrain which is a 4 Elaphe L1500 in-wheel 110 kW motor in wheel producing 600 hp. The battery pack - 6 Coils (300 kg) by Bolloré Blue Solutions and a Hydrogen Range Extender: 5.3 kg capacity at 700 psi.

The manufacturer says that the Nucleus does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a claimed range of 1200 km (combined). In terms of entertainment and convenience features, the Nuclues is equipped with Personal Control, Center Travel Dashboard, Multidisciplinary Media System , Mobile Office Access Kit, and Wireless device charger.

The Nucleus can accommodate six people. Seats can be adjusted to different uses, rotating to face the desk or the rear passengers in the front, strongly reclining to the rear and even transforming into a couch on centre. A small table and all necessary spaces and connections for a laptop are available, as well as a wet bar so that even the shortest trip can be effectively used for business or leisure.

“India is a promising market with high potential for design. We expect India to become a major player in Electric Vehicles with the involvement of traditional and new manufacturers. In this context, Nucleus represents the synthesis of futurism and a human-centered mindset. It takes the ICONA Neo Concept one step further by reconsidering the very way that we use a vehicle. Neo introduced us to tomorrow, Nucleus introduces us to after-tomorrow,” Teresio Gigi Gaudio, ICONA President and CEO, said.