2020 Auto Expo: Expected car debuts and launches at the motor show in February

While some manufacturers are planning on giving the 2020 Auto Expo a miss, some are gearing up to showcase and launch new models for the Indian market. Here is the list of some of the models which are expected to either see their first public debut or be launched directly from the show floor.

Maruti Suzuki



After announcing that their diesel engine offering in India will be discontinued from April 2020, Maruti Suzuki has been expected to launch the Vitara Brezza sub-compact SUV with a petrol offering. The engine is likely to be the BS6 ready 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with the mild-hybrid system borrowed from the Ertiga. Additionally, as the S-Cross is also offered with a sole diesel engine. Maruti may even introduce the S-Cross petrol as well. It is also expected that Maruti Suzuki may also introduce a low-cost version of the Jimny SUV.

Hyundai

At the Hyundai stand, the Korean marquee is expected to showcase or possibly launch he new-generation models of the Creta and the Xcent subcompact sedan. While the next generation Xcent will be based on the recently updated Grand i10 Nios, the next generation Creta will be based on the same underpinning of its sibling – the Seltos. Both the models would get new BS6 emission standard engines while Hyundai could also announce BS6 upgrades to its other models. Hyundai may also have a 7-seat MPV in the works, and may also introduce a concept for the same.

Mahindra



Mahindra will be showcasing the brand new 4x4, the second generation Mahindra Thar. The Thar will be BS6 compliant, will get an all-new interior with a touchscreen infotainment system and Mahindra may also offer the Thar from factory with soft and hard top roof options for the off-roader. In addition, the new Thar is expected to be designed to be easier to live with more creature comforts.

Along with the Thar, Mahindra may showcase new electric-powered models along with the final production version of the eKUV. Along with which BS6 upgraded models of their current range of cars could also be present at the show.

Kia



With the Seltos launched and taking the auto industry by storm, Kia will be expanding its range for the Indian market and the next vehicle that is expected to be launched would be the Kia Carnival. The Carnival is a multi-purpose vehicle and could be offered as a six-seat and also a 7 seat version. The Carnival is a larger and more premium model when compared to the Toyota Innova and prices are likely to be higher than the Innova as it sits in a segment above. Additionally, Kia is expected to showcase its future plans for the Indian market at the 2020 Auto Expo.

MG



MG Motors India also has big plans for the Auto Expo as they plan to introduce a 7-seat version of the Hector. The 7-seat model is expected to be identical to the current model and be powered by the same powertrain and drivetrain options. However, both are expected to be upgraded to BS6 standards and the Auto Expo may just be the platform where MG decided to launch those models. Additionally, MG may also showcase or even launch the ZS EV, its first all-electric car in India which has a driving range of 262kms internationally.

Tata

The Tata Motors stand at the 2020 Auto Expo might be loaded with new models especially as the brand is working towards developing newer EV models. The first of which would be the Tata Nexon EV which would be based on the newly introduced ‘Ziptron’ electric vehicle architecture. As for their standard ICE-powered range of models, Tata would finally debut the Altroz premium hatchback which will rival the Baleno and i20. The Indian manufacturer could also debut the 7-seat version of the Harrier SUV which is expected to be called the Buzzard at the event.

Skoda & Volkswagen



After recently announcing their plans to merge their India operations, the Volkswagen Group’s Skoda brand will be taking charge of their India 2.0 strategy. With new market-specific models said to be introduced on a tailor-made platform for the Indian market, Skoda and Volkswagen will be revealing their future plans for India in addition to the introduction of the Volkswagen T-Roc which would be tailored for the Indian market. The same model could also see an introduction in the Skoda’s avatar.

PREMIUM MANUFACTURERS

Mercedes-Benz



Mercedes-Benz India will be one of the premium and luxury car manufacturers present at the 2020 Auto Expo. Mercedes is expected to showcase the all-new GLS SUV which is longer, taller and wider than before to cement the fact that it would be the S-Class of SUVs. The GLS would come with Mercedes’ latest everything from electronics, to architecture in order to take on the BMW X7. The second car that Mercedes may introduce for the Indian market could be at the other end of the spectrum with the new A-Class sedan. This would be a replacement for the CLA-Class in India, however, Mercedes is yet to confirm their plans currently.

BMW



BMW India would be launching the updated version of the X1 entry-level SUV from their range. While it would get updated engine options and BS6 emission standard meeting power units, it will also add on to new features that the international model already gets. Along with the X1, BMW may also launch the 8-Series in India, however, it is likely to be in the form of the 4-door 8-Series Gran Coupe model. At a later stage, BMW may also introduce the M8 or the M8 Grand Coupe performance version in the Indian market.