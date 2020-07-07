2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan’s highlights

At the heart of the new 2020 Audi RS7 sits a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo petrol V8 motor that churns out an impressive 600hp along with 800Nm. The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system too. 

By:Published: July 7, 2020 4:59 PM

The new 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is set to be launched in India very soon. In order to be precise, the fast luxury sedan will go on sale starting 16th July. The new RS7 Sportback is no less than a dream for someone who wants the thrill of driving and at the same time, wants his or her car to be an absolute looker. Upfront, the car gets a massive front grille with air dams and sleek looking all-LED headlamps. At the rear, you get a diffuser with two oval-shaped exhausts. The new RS7 progresses over 21-inch wheels and you also have 22-inch units as optional units. The new 2020 Audi RS7 takes some inspiration from the company’s A7 sedan that looks quite evident from its stretched silhouette along with bits like bonnet and boot lid. It is not just the outside that is tempting as the interiors are equally exciting. The cabin of the new 2020 Audi RS7 gets a dual touchscreen setup with the company’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

Moreover, you get a flat-bottom steering wheel along with paddle shifters and aluminium pedals. For a better and premium feel, you also get Alcantara upholstery. At the heart of the new 2020 Audi RS7 sits a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo petrol V8 engine that is good for churning out an impressive 600hp of power along with 800Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and this one gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system too. Moreover, the new RS7 gets a 48V mild-hybrid system along with cylinder deactivation technology.

Bookings for the new 2020 Audi RS7 have already begun in India. In terms of prices, the new model is expected to sport a tag of close to Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom). Competition for the RS7 comes from the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. More details awaited, so stay tuned!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

Ampere Vehicles to foray into electric three-wheelers: Acquires 74% stake in Bestway

Ampere Vehicles to foray into electric three-wheelers: Acquires 74% stake in Bestway

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month