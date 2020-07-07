2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan’s highlights

At the heart of the new 2020 Audi RS7 sits a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo petrol V8 motor that churns out an impressive 600hp along with 800Nm. The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system too.

The new 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is set to be launched in India very soon. In order to be precise, the fast luxury sedan will go on sale starting 16th July. The new RS7 Sportback is no less than a dream for someone who wants the thrill of driving and at the same time, wants his or her car to be an absolute looker. Upfront, the car gets a massive front grille with air dams and sleek looking all-LED headlamps. At the rear, you get a diffuser with two oval-shaped exhausts. The new RS7 progresses over 21-inch wheels and you also have 22-inch units as optional units. The new 2020 Audi RS7 takes some inspiration from the company’s A7 sedan that looks quite evident from its stretched silhouette along with bits like bonnet and boot lid. It is not just the outside that is tempting as the interiors are equally exciting. The cabin of the new 2020 Audi RS7 gets a dual touchscreen setup with the company’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

Moreover, you get a flat-bottom steering wheel along with paddle shifters and aluminium pedals. For a better and premium feel, you also get Alcantara upholstery. At the heart of the new 2020 Audi RS7 sits a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo petrol V8 engine that is good for churning out an impressive 600hp of power along with 800Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and this one gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system too. Moreover, the new RS7 gets a 48V mild-hybrid system along with cylinder deactivation technology.

Bookings for the new 2020 Audi RS7 have already begun in India. In terms of prices, the new model is expected to sport a tag of close to Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom). Competition for the RS7 comes from the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. More details awaited, so stay tuned!

