2020 Audi RS Q3, RS Q3 Sportsback breaks cover: More power and sharper design

Audi has revealed the latest iterations of the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportsback. The updated versions get more power along with aesthetic changes that give these go-fast versions of the Q3 SUV an aggressive look. Under the hood, the RS Q3 and the RS Q3 Sportsback comes with a 2.5-litre, in-line, five-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 400 hp of power along with 480 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to all the four-wheels with the help of a seven-speed S Tronic automatic gearbox through the Quattro four-wheel-drive system. The 2.5-litre engine has shed 25 kgs in comparison to the previous model with 18 kgs being saved exclusively with the help of a lighter aluminium crankcase.

The 2020 Audi RS Q3 and the RS Q3 Sportsback get LED headlights as standard. Audi's Matrix LED headlamps are available as an optional extra on both the models. The 2020 iterations of these performance-oriented SUVs get a revised front fascia. Here we see an all-black mesh grille with Audi insignia highlighted in chrome on the RS Q3 and featuring a blacked-out look on the Sportsback. The side profile of both these models looks sporty thanks to bold character lines and the large 20-inch alloy wheels. The RS Q3 Sportsback, thanks to its sloping roofline, sits 45 mm lower than the RS Q3. Both these models are available with RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

2020 Audi RS Q3

On the inside, the Audi RS Q3 and the RS Q3 Sportsback have identical interiors. The cabins have an all-black colour scheme with silver highlights for contrast. Both the vehicles get Audi's Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, leather upholstery along with soft-touch materials on the dashboard. There is a large touchscreen infotainment in the centre along with dual-zone climate control. The Audi RS Q3 and the RS Q3 Sportsback are going to be officially launched in the European markets during the first quarter of 2020.