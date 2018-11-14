2020 Audi Q7 facelift interior images out! Reveal Q8 inspired cabin and lots of tech

Interior images of the upcoming 2020 Audi Q7 facelift have leaked on the internet recently. The new Audi Q7 facelift has been snapped in the past multiple times but the images gave an idea of the exterior changes only. This is the first time that the cabin images of the new Audi Q7 facelift have surfaced, courtesy Carscoops, giving a lot of information about the changes inside. First and most importantly, the new Q7 will get the same three-screen layout on the dashboard just like the company's flagship Q8 SUV. Starting with the virtual cockpit display, a 12.3-inch screen takes care of the same while there is a 10.1-inch screen for the MMI touchscreen display that also shows information regarding the car's infotainment system. Last, an 8.6-inch screen displays the climate and seating controls info and is located below the second one. Not just the screen layout, the new Q7 facelift is also expected to borrow multiple technological updates from its elder sibling.

Earlier, the exterior images of the new Audi Q7 facelift got leaked on the web, suggesting that the SUV has taken design cues from the Q8. The headlamps and tail lamps have been revised and the front grille also looks considerably smaller than the present day model. The upcoming Audi Q7 facelift is expected to make its global debut sometime towards the end of 2019 with a market launch expected in early 2020.

The Audi Q7 is no longer the flagship SUV for the German car maker but still, it holds an important place in the company's product portfolio. The SUV primarily rubs shoulders against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5. As far as India launch is concerned, the new Q7 facelift should come here by mid-2020 at a price slightly higher than that of the existing model. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

Image Source: Carscoops