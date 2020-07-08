2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

Audi has released a new concept debuting a new electric SUV which is expected to go into production soon. While the e-Tron electric SUV has already been on sale, the new 2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept will be the next model among the 20 Audi EVs scheduled to arrive by 2025.

Audi has promised to introduce 20 new electric vehicles by 2025. With the e-tron electric SUV already on sale globally, Audi has debuted another concept which will sit below the e-tron. It is called the 2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept which is expected to go on sale in 2021 and will be the sixth battery electric vehicle from Audi after the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, Q2L e-tron, e-tron GT and the Q4 e-tron. Audi will be selling a dual motor-powered setup for the Q4 Sportback e-tron when it arrives and it is expected to deliver around 450 km in driving range. But currently, the vehicle is still in its concept stage, and the specifications are yet to be verified.

Cosmetically, the vehicle is based on the previous Q4 concept from last year with sporty design cues at the front and rear. The Q4 Sportback e-tron features a sloping roofline with aggressive styling, but with improved drag co-efficiency. The electric SUV will feature slim LED headlights like the Q4 concept, which resembles more like the e-tron’s lighting technology. The Q4 Sportback e-tron will sit in the same class as the BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and the Porsche Macan.

The cabin features Audi’s virtual cockpit for the driver’s instrumentation and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is located on top and centre of the dash. The interior uses trim made from sustainable materials with recycled materials on the seats and floor that replace leather upholstery.

The Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback will be based on the modular electrification platform (MEB) architecture form the Volkswagen Group. It will be powered by an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack and will offer two electric motors positioned at each axle for an all-wheel-drive system. The rear motor produces 200hp while the motor on the front axle can generate another 100hp. This is said to allow the Q4 E-Tron Sportback to sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.3 seconds and will be restricted to a top speed of 180kmph. Audi is claiming that the on the European WLTP, the Q4 Sportback e-tron should be good to deliver up to 450 km of driving range. Additionally, the batteries can be charged from up to 80% in 30 minutes. But these specifications are to be officially verified once the model goes on sale in 2021.

