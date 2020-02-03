2020 Audi A8L launched in India: Rs 1.56 Cr rival for Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series!

The 2020 Audi A8L has been launched today in India. The luxury sedan, launched in its long-wheelbase avatar is priced at Rs 1.56 Cr (ex-showroom). It will compete against the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7-Series. Ditching its previous iteration's curvaceous design, the latest generation of the Audi A8 comes with sharp lines and edgy exterior persona. The front of this luxury sedan is dominated by Audi's signature chrome studded grille. This is flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The side profile of the 2020 Audi A8L is comparatively subtle but still features bold character lines. At the back, the A8L comes with connected tail-lamps running across which is a chrome strip.

It's all about the interiors when it comes to the Audi A8L, especially, the rear seat space. There is an ultra-luxurious twin-seat set-up at the back. The seat, which themselves are no less than the business class of an airliner offer a plethora of comfort features. They offer lean, recline, massage and other options. The rear seat occupants also get individual climate control systems, foot-massager, 10-inch Android tablets and more. In terms of features, the Audi A8L offers the Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster. There a touchscreen infotainment system along with a separate touchscreen for the climate control and vehicle controls.

The Audi A8L comes only with a petrol engine option on offer. The unit is a 3.0-litre, TFSI unit capable of churning out 340 hp along with 500 Nm of peak torque. The power goes to all the four-wheels with the help of 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is paired to a 48 V mild-hybrid system.