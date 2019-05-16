2020 Audi A4 facelift breaks cover: Gets mild-hybrid system

Audi has given the A4 yet another update as they have introduced the 2020 model year Audi A4 range with a major mid-life cycle update for the fifth-generation model. The B9 generation A4 went into production in 2015, and Audi introduced an updated version in 2018. Now the manufacturer has introduced a 2020 model which even more and significant upgrades to the car. The manufacturer seems to have provided the update to the A4 now because it is a relatively old model when compared to its direct rivals in the global market like the updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the all new-generation BMW 3-Series.

One of the major significant updates on the 2020 Audi A4 is that it will now come with a range of petrol engines that will feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain, along with an S4 diesel model with mild-hybrid in addition to revamped design and features.

The new cosmetic updates on the new A4 brings it in line with the brand’s latest design theme and Audi claims that the changes made to the car are more substantial in comparison to traditional updates to facelifts the company has rolled out in the past. The design features which have been updated include a wider and flatter front radiator grille, tweaked side profile which now features even sharper styling than before with more defined shoulder lines. The headlamps and tail lamps are also brand new featuring their latest generation LED technology. The updates to the cabin get the latest version of Audi’s MMI infotainment system, featuring a 10.1-inch screen which is now touch-enabled, therefore the A4 now does not get the MMI control dial on the centre console.

The revised Audi A4 will be launched internationally later this year. The engines that will be offered include three 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motors all featuring a 12V mild hybrid system with power outputs ranging from 150-244bhp. The two diesel options include a 191bhp, 2.0-litre TDI and a 244bhp, 3.0-litre TDI engines. A mild hybrid diesel offering is also on the cars which will be introduced later. The S4 model which will rival the Mercedes-AMG C43 will be offered only with a 3.0-litre TDI engine mated to 48V mild hybrid system that brings it total power output to 347bhp and 700Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Quattro all-wheel-drive and sports differential and suspension with variable damping.

There is no word from Audi India on when the new updates will arrive on the A4 to our market. Currently, in India, the fifth-generation Audi A4 is priced between Rs 41-47 lakh (ex-showroom).