All-new Skoda Octavia aces safety crash test: 5-Stars by Euro NCAP

The all-new generation, Skoda Octavia has been awarded 5-stars by Euro NCAP. The independent safety crash test body has used the latest model of the Octavia in its estate or wagon body model. Overall the Octavia has been given 5-stars with results that show 92% for adult occupant safety, 88% for child occupant, 73% for pedestrian safety and 79% for safety assist functions.

The exact variant that was tested was the European model -- the Skoda Octavia Combi 1.5 TSI Ambition, LHD. However, Euro NCAP states that the results are valid across the range for the sedan/notchback model which are either powered by the 1.0-litre, 2.0-litre petrol models as well as the 1.0-litre, 1.5-litre petrol mHEV variants. It is also applicable for the 1.5-litre CNG variant along with the 2.0-litre diesel variant as well. However, For the 1.4 plug-in hybrid model which is a new model for the Octavia, these results are not applicable as Europe NCAP for the hybrid model, “1 Mass outside tolerance, additional tests needed” in the test results which have been released.

The new Octavia comes equipped with safety assistance features like Collision-Avoidance Assist, Turn Assist and Exit Warning, AEB Pedestrian, AEB Cyclist, AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban, Speed Assistance and more.

The comments issued by NCAP following the test states, “The passenger compartment of the Octavia remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of the driver and passenger. Škoda showed that a similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sitting in different positions. In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection of the chest of the rear passenger was marginal but, otherwise, protection was good or adequate for both the driver and rear passenger. In the side barrier impact, protection of all critical body areas was good and the car scored full points in this test. In the more severe side pole test, protection of the chest was rated as marginal, based on dummy readings of rib compression, with good protection of other parts of the body. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. A geometric assessment of the rear seats also indicated good whiplash protection. The standard-fit autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed well in tests of its functionality at the low speeds at which many whiplash injuries occur.”

Currently, Skoda India is gearing up to introduce its first products from the new India 2.0 strategy which will debut at the Auto Expo in February. In addition, Skoda is also expected to launch the Octavia vRS 245 performance version of the existing generation of the model soon. As for the all-new generation of the Octavia, more information of Skoda’s plans for the Indian market is expected to be announced at the Auto Expo.