2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

The brand new Mahindra Thar has gone viral in India after its reveal on August 15. While we await the official price announcement on October 2, Mahindra has revealed everything the new Thar will have to offer. Here is a variant breakdown of the new Mahindra Thar SUV.

By:Published: August 18, 2020 1:38 PM

2020 mahindra thar

The all-new second-generation Mahindra Thar has finally been revealed. Mahindra debuted the new Thar on August 15 and said that it will announce the price on October 2. However, enthusiasts and brand loyalist have already welcomed the new Thar with open arms and the vehicle has gone viral on the internet. Mahindra has kept only a handful of information close to its chest but has been quite open regarding the details about what the upcoming SUV will offer. The Thar will be available with four engine and transmission options and will be available in two variants — AX and LX. While the lower-spec AX is designed to cater to the enthusiast, Mahindra claims that the LX model is designed more for buyers looking for lifestyle purpose.

Mahindra has equipped the Thar with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which is good for 152hp and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel that is capable of 132hp. While 4×4, manual shift with transfer case and a low-ratio box is standard, both engines will be offered with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Both variants – Thar AX and Thar LX offer some similar features and equipment, but there are some differences. Here is a list of what each variant offer.

Mahindra Thar AX variant features

The Thar AX variant will be available with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine options with 6-speed manual transmissions, power steering and a mechanical diff lock. The AX model will also offer safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and reversing camera. Other features that will be available as standard include manual IRVM, fixed soft top, LED tail lamps, 16-inch white steel wheels 245/75 section tyres, 6-seat layout, manual air-conditioning controls, power windows and 12V power outlet

However, optional features on offer will include read defogger, roll cage, convertible hardtop with remote keyless entry, four-seat layout with Front-facing rear seats, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and driver seat height adjust function.

Mahindra Thar LX variant features

The Thar LX will be offered with the same engine options, But the petrol engine will be automatic-only, while the diesel will be offered with the 6-speed manual or the option of the 6-speed automatic. Again 4×4 is offered as standard with locking diff and power steering. But the advanced electronic controls will offer ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-start and hill descent assist. The LX will also offer additional safety and driver aid features including Tyre Pressure Monitors, Tyre Direction Monitor, four-seat layout with three-point seat belts for all four passengers, including height and lumbar adjust at the front with fabric upholstery, ISOFIX, Roll cage, follow me home headlamps, convertible or hardtop. Exterior features include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone bumpers, moulded footsteps, LED DRLs and front fog lamps.

Being more of a lifestyle-oriented, the Thar LX will offer more comfort features including automatic climate control, cruise control, power-adjustable ORVMs, roof-mounted speakers, steering mounted controls, colour MID in the driver instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, navigation and USB connectivity.

In both variants, Mahindra will be offering IP54 water resistance grade interior switchgear and the cabin has been designed to be easily cleaned after a session of off-roading.

The official price announcement for the new Mahindra Thar will happen on October 2. Mahindra on paper seems to have built the new Thar to not just cater to the enthusiast, but also make it easier to live with for the mainstream buyer. With the upgrades and tech, the new Thar is expected to top out at a price of Rs 15 lakh. However, the official announcement will happen in early October.

