All-new Hyundai i20 spied: Baleno rival to launch around festive season

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is based on an all-new platform and features Hyundai’s all-new design language. The new i20 is expected to also be a connected car like the Venue and Creta, and come with three engine options.

By:Published: April 15, 2020 4:10:41 PM

A production-ready model of the 2020 Hyundai i20 has been seen on public roads in Korea. While the car was already unveiled in the recent past, the image that has surfaced about the upcoming hatchback suggest that it is ready for the market as it does not use any camouflage. The all-new i20 is expected to arrive in India later this year, and the launch is currently on track to take place around the festive season despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

The all-new i20 uses Hyundai’s global design language which they call ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The i20 gets a sharper-looking design from the current model featuring a large cascading front grille that is connected to the headlamps that flank it on either side. The lighting the front and rear use all LEDs and the vehicle internationally is offered with 17-inch alloy wheels. We expect smaller 15 or 16-inch sized wheels to be offered for the Indian market to match the road conditions. The international model is also a few millimetres longer than 4-metres. It is likely that Hyundai would rework the bumpers to bring the car under 4-metres in length.

The new i20 gets a completely new interior as well with anew dash layout. The centre uses a 10.25-inch screen with Hyundai BlueLink Connected car technology, it also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While the size of the touchscreen could vary of the Indian market, features are likely to remain the same. The new i20 could also come with wireless charging, cruise control, climate control and a premium sound system from Arkamys or Bose.

Engines in the i20 are likely to be borrowed from the existing line-up. The standard petrol would likely be the 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82hp and 113Nm of torque. The diesel would be the 1.5-litre borrowed from the Venue that develops 99hp. If Hyundai’s current trend is followed with the i20, then a ‘Turbo’ variant would also be offered in India. t would be powered by a 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine that is tuned to develop 120hp. this engine is likely to offer a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Prices are likely to start from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new Hyundai i20’s chief rivals include the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the Tata Altroz.

Image Source: Motorgraph

