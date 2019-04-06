2019 WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: The first car rally ever to be organised by an all-women crew

2019 WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley is all set to flag off tomorrow morning from Omlar 1973 at Worli in Mumbai. While we're keeping a close watch on the developments, we've come across an intriguing fact about the rally besides that it is an all-women car rally. This will be the first car rally ever in the world to be organised by an all-women crew. The global governing body of motorsports FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) has also acknowleged that never has a rally at this scale been organised and handled by women.

The list of diginitaries invited for the flag-off on Sunday is also all-women. Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, Commander Sonal Dravid, Abha Singh, Preet Maria, Deepali Masirkar a.k.a Lady Singham of Maharashtra to name a few.

Moving over to the rally itself, starting from the marshalls, stewards are all women. I've had the opportunity to experience up close how a rally like this comes to be and to say the least, the women involved in organising the event are all on top of their game.

I got in a conversation with two of the stewards – Ketki Gadkari and Khyati Mody. The two of them have previous experience in car rallying. The two believe that rallies like Rally to the Valley will help inculcate the idea of motorsports in families in India, which is currently near absent.

In case of a dispute or accident or misbehaviour from a participant, the stewards' word will be the last word. So, if any of the 2019 Rally to the Valley participants are reading this – Ketki and Khyati are your best friends for the duration of the rally. May be later as well, who knows.

WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley 2019: More than a car rally and what you can win

The rally will begin on 7th April from Omkar 1973, Worli at 7 am and conclude at Aamby Valley City. This edition of the rally supports the cause of women safety. On the 10th of April, WIAA will hold a prize distribution ceremony. Entries from Pune are also open. The Rally only accepts women drivers aged 18 years or above with a valid driving licence and other documents of the car they're entering with.

Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman of WIAA says that the goal of the annual women's rally is to advocate legislation and policies regarding women's rights, racial equality, freedom of religion, worker's rights, girl child education, sexual harassment and tolerance.