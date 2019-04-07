2019 WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley concludes: WIAA’s 100th anniversary and an all-women crew

The 2019 WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley was flagged off today morning from Omkar 1973 at Worli in Mumbai, with the finish line set up at Aamby Valley City. To mark its 100th year and to send out a stronger message to boost women empowerment, the Western Indian Automobile Association (WIAA) has an all-women crew to organise and handle this year's edition of the Rally to the Valley. This was also the first time for the rally to witness participation of teams from four defence forces – Army, Navy, Air Force, Police.

The awards ceremony will be held on 10th April. There will be many winners as not only does the team that won the rally gets awarded, there are also competitions for the best car decor, best dressed, best theme and a lot more.

The winning team of the rally will be awarded Rs 1 lakh and two nights & three days stay at Hotel Fortune at Lavasa. The team to finish second will get Rs 75,000 and 1 night & two days stay and the third team will get Rs 50,000 along with a one night stay.

Meet Sneha Sharma: 2019 WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley's lead car driver is a professional racer and a pilot

The rally was kicked off from Omkar 1973 at Worli in Mumbai with the finish line being set up at Aamby Valley in Lonavala. The first batch of cars was flagged off at 7 am.

WIAA is celebrating the centenary year in 2019. It is affiliated to the Federation Internationale De L'Automobile. Dossa further explains that the mission of the rally is to awareness in the society about road safety, reduce life threats caused by road accidents. Apart from its original aims and objectives, the association also undertakes to promote tourism within the country.

WIAA is the largest Automobile Association in South Asia which extends to major cities in Western India through an array of activities. The association's main objectives involve spreading awareness about road safety and educate drivers to be more responsible on the road.