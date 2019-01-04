2019 Wagon R brochure leaked: 2 engine options for Hyundai Santro rival!

New information on the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seems to be emerging every day in the run-up to the launch. Now the official brochure of the next generation Wagon R has been leaked on Team-BHP, which reveals variant details and specifications on the upcoming Hyundai Santro Rival. According to the leaked brochure, the WagonR is likely to be offered in three trim levels - LXi, VXi and ZXi. The Automated manual transmission (AMT) option however will be limited to the VXi and ZXi variants.

In terms of dimensions, the new Wagon R measures in at 3,655 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width and 1,675 mm in height. Its wheelbase is 2,435 mm and gets a 32-litre fuel tank. Which means that in this new generation, the Wagon R will be 19 mm longer, 145 mm wider and 5 mm taller than the vehicle that it replaces. The turning radius of 4.7 metres is only marginally larger at .1metre more than its predecessor. In terms of design, the 2019 Wagon R gets the signature rectangular grille with a chrome strip in the centre. A new set of large sweptback headlamps sit on top of a dual-tone bumper with new foglamps housing on either side. The Wagon R will also get ORVMs with turn indicators. The wheels are 14-inch like in previous editions, although the base LXi variant is expected to get wheels that are a size smaller.

The big news is the fact that it will get two engine options with the base LXi variant is powered by the 998cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67 hp and 90 Nm, in comparison to the top-shelf ZXi and ZXi AGS trims which will sport a 1,197cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 82 BHP @ 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque. Colour options will include Superior White, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Autumn Orange, Nutmeg Brown and Poolside Blue.