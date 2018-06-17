2019 Volvo S60 teased ahead of debut: What makes this 5-series rival so special!



We’ve spoken a lot about Volvo’s upcoming S60 sedan in the last few months, and now, just days ahead of the launch on 20th June 2018 some details of the new 5-series rival have emerged. The launch will be held at Charleston, South Carolina in the USA. The 2019 S60 will also be manufactured at the new Volvo plant in Charleston which is built exclusively for the 2019 S60 sedan. The S60 will be the setter of many firsts for Volvo, including being the first car built by Volvo to not feature a diesel powertrain as an option. The Volvo S60 sedan will also be the first Volvo to have the "Polestar Engineered" performance package. The recently released teasers give us a glimpse of what the S60 might look like, just days ahead of the launch!

The "Polestar Engineered" version of the S60 will be positioned above the T8 Twin Engine R-Design trim, and is likely to sport visual cues like the signature front grille from the R-Design S60 paired with a Polestar badge. It is likely that this version will on be available in red, the S60 will also likely be the first Volvo to go on sale in the US before making it to the European market.

In terms of specifications, the new S60 will share it’s motor with the V60 - 158hp and 190hp D3 and D4 units, as well as a 245hp T5 petrol, while the range will be topped by a 340hp T6 Twin Engine plug-in, and a T4 petrol later in the car's lifecycle. In terms of safety, the new S60 be on par with the new XC60, making it the safest car in its class once launched in 2019. Considering the XC60 was declared the safest car ever tested by Euro NCAP last year, acing the NCAPs tests with more than 95% as an overall score.

Powering it all we expect the 2019 Volvo S60 to get a lot in the form of performance thanks to the Polestar package which promises to be similar to the Polestar 1 coupe. The company will introduce the S60 with the T8 twin engine on the Polestar Engineered package which is likely to pump out max power of 415 bhp and 670 Nm of twist.