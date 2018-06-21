2019 Volvo S60 sedan unveiled: What makes this 3-series, C-Class rival so special!

After weeks of teasing, and anticipation the Volvo S60 sedan has finally been unveiled. The mid-size premium luxury sedan will be the company’s first car to be manufactured at their US plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The BMW 3-series rivalling S60 will also be the first car from Volvo to come without a diesel engine as the company moves towards electric vehicles.. The move comes as part of their long-term strategy towards electrification and hybridisation of cars and also on the backdrop of multiple countries in EU planning to ban diesel.

The new Volvo S60 is underpinned by Volvo Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), which it shares with the V60 estate revealed earlier this year. In that regard, the S60 also uses the V60 as a tracer for safety technology as well as Volvo’s signature large screen infotainment unit. It will be no surprise then that the S60 is likely to be one of the safest cars presently on sale in the segment.

Aside from an active chassis, the S60 will feature Volvo’s City Safety auto brake technology that helps the driver in avoiding potential collisions and is the only car in the segment that can recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. A world first for the mid-size sedan segment, City Safety now also engages auto braking to mitigate oncoming collisions. The optional Pilot Assist system – which allows for some degree of autonomous driving including steering control, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h, has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with auto brake adds to the Volvo S60’s safety repertoire for people inside and outside the car.

A BMW 3-series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival, Volvo’s S60 will feature their Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The large centre screen infotainment system controls car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.

Under the hood, Volvo will sell you the S60 in two states of tune, with a two turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid petrol engines. Moreover, Volvo's T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid makes a combined 340bhp, while the T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid churns out 400bhp. Volvo is also likely to add the T5 and T6 petrol engines when the S60 is launched next year.