2019 Volkswagen Polo, Vento price and features comparison with rivals from Maruti, Hyundai and Honda

Volkswagen India has launched the new 2019 Polo and Vento with an updated design and style elements in India. The best part is that despite the improvements over the previous models, the new 2019 Volkswagen Polo and Vento are priced the same as before. Volkswagen Polo goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Elite i20 in the segment while the Volkswagen Vento competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the midsize sedan territory. Here, we take a look at how the latest offerings from Volkswagen fares against their rivals when it comes to price and features.

2019 Volkswagen Polo, Vento price comparison with rivals

The petrol variants of the 2019 Volkswagen Polo start at Rs 5.82 lakh while the diesel trims can be yours for a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh. The Polo GT TSI petrol is priced at Rs 9.76 lakh while the Polo GT TSI diesel can be yours for Rs 9.88 lakh. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 5.58 lakh for the petrol variant and the price reaches up till Rs 8.90 lakh. When it comes to diesel trims, the Baleno is priced between Rs 6.73 lakh and Rs 8.73 lakh. In comparison, the Hyundai Elite i20 Petrol is priced in the range of Rs 5.52 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh while the Diesel variants are available between Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh.

Speaking of the sedan segment, the recently launched 2019 Volkswagen Vento can be yours for a starting price of Rs 8.76 lakh for the petrol variant while the price of the diesel trims start at Rs 9.58 lakh. The second contender Honda City has been one of the most successful cars in the segment. If you wish to own one, the prices for the petrol variants range between Rs 9.81 lakh and Rs 14.16 lakh while the diesel trim are in the price range of Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 14.16 lakh. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol prices in India range between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 10.98 lakh while the diesel variants can be yours between Rs 9.19 lakh and Rs 11.38 lakh. Last but definitely not the least, the Hyundai Verna is competitively priced in the segment and its price starts at Rs 8.17 lakh for the petrol variant that reaches till Rs 12.87 lakh. On the other hand, if you wish to go for the diesel trim, you will have to shell out a minimum of Rs 9.42 lakh and the figures reach till Rs 14.07 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

2019 Volkswagen Polo, Vento features comparison with rivals

All sedans here get touchscreen infotainment systems. While the Ciaz, Verna and City feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Vento gets a smaller 6.5-inch unit. The Verna and City are the two cars that get a sunroof here while the City and Vento get automatic wipers. Leather seats, rear AC vents and automatic headlamps are common to all sedans mentioned here. Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz get LED headlamps while the Hyundai Verna has projector units. When it comes to hatchbacks, Hyundai Elite i20 gets a segment first wireless phone charger. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 have projector headlamps. A touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is common on all three cars here. Safety features like ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seat belt reminder and front dual airbags are standard across all models here.