2019 Volkswagen Passat unveiled ahead of Geneva Motor Show: Gets ‘Travel Assist’ semi-autonomous system

Volkswagen has pulled the wraps off the new Passat Facelift just a few days ahead of its scheduled unveiling at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. While there are some sparing changes to the physical appearance most of the changes have been focused on technology and better connectivity. Topping the list is an almost autonomous autopilot system that's now capable of much higher speeds. Volkswagen is calling it Travel Assist and its capable of actively steering the full-size sedan at speeds of up to 209 km/h. The system works as a peripheral to the smart adaptive cruise control that responds to speed limits, junctions and corners.

2019 Volkswagen Passat cabin

There's a new infotainment system too, codenamed the MIB3 it gets a permanent data uplink, Android Auto wireless Apple Car Play and an optional digital MIDI system. Volkswagen might also get smartphone key acres for the car, although right now it will be limited to Samsung Devices only that will get this feature.

Cosmetically, Volkswagen has worked on the headlamps, taillamps, and bumpers with LED treatment all the way around. New Alloy wheels designs and paint options are likely to be on offer as well.

Under the hood, the Passat gets a range of both petrol and diesel engines. The diesel motors include a 120hp 1.6 TDI, a 150hp 2.0 TDI, a 190hp 2.0 TDI and a range-topping 240hp BiTDI unit. Petrol too gets a whole array of options starting with a 150hp 1.5 TSI, and a 2.0 TSI in 190hp and 271hp states of tune. A GTE version plug in Hybrid will also be available once that car is launched. As for the Indian version we expect that autonomous features will be skipped entirely, considering that even bigger brands like Mercedes-Benz have opted out of any semblance of autonomy.