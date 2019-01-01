2019 Toyota Supra official images out! Global debut on 14th January

The all-new 2019 Toyota Supra is all set to make its global debut on 14th January at the Detroit Motor Show, which is just two weeks from now. Ahead of the unveiling, the official images of the highly awaited car have leaked online. The new 2019 Toyota Supra will share the underpinnings with the BMW Z4. However, the two will have a significant difference in performance and will target different sets of audience. The new Supra has similarities in design with the FT1 concept that was showcased five years ago. The fifth-generation model of the iconic Toyota Supra gets a double bubble roof along with a blacked-out A-pillar. Ditching the sharper nose on the concept, the production-ready model will have a flatter one. The rear portion of the car gets sleek LED tail lamps along with twin exhaust set up. There is also a light at the center that you must have seen on the Formula One race cars.

Powering the new 2019 Toyota Supra will be a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine that will churn out a maximum power output of 350 bhp. Unlike the Z4, the Toyota Supra might be offered with a manual transmission option as well. Reports on the internet suggest that there will also be a less powerful 2.0-litre engine on offer. Also, a more performance-oriented version of the Supra is already under discussion and might break cover in the months to come. It will be interesting to see what advancements the company makes on the wilder Supra.

More details on the 2019 Toyota Supra like features and specifications to be out on 14th January. The new Supra will rub shoulders against the likes of the Audi TT, Nissan GT-R and more. Stay tuned with us for more updates! Are you excited for the all-new 2019 Toyota Supra, Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Image Source: Supramkv.com