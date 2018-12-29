2019 Toyota Camry teased revealing more details: To launch in India next month

The all-new 2019 Toyota Camry is all set to launch in India in January 2019. But before it is rolled out officially, Toyota India has released a teaser video on its social handles. The Camry will only be available with a hybrid powertrain and this detail has been confirmed pretty much in this new video. The 2019 Camry will look very different compared to the previous generations with refurbished design and styling, that make it appear a lot sleeker than before.

The new video shows the blue accents on the badge on the new Toyota Camry, highlighting the hybrid inclination. It will come with larger wheels and a blackened roof. The 2019 Camry is underpinned by Toyota New Global Architecture (GA-K) platform, that also serves as the base for the Lexus ES300h.

Toyota has retained the core design philosophy of the Camry, but it is now in line with the company's new Keen Look Design language giving it a sleeker appeal. The horizontal line now gets the added V-shape element under the grille, like the Lexus, the Toyota also get an extended grille on the lower bumper with louvres for air-intake.

The new Camry gets a redesigned fascia with LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The India-spec model is expected to share the majority of its design with the models on sale in global markets.

The entry-level model gets a 167 hp 2.0-litre paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The others include a new 2.5-litre that makes 209 hp and is paired with a new eight-speed auto, a 2.5-litre hybrid, whose combined output has risen from 205 hp to 211 hp. Unlike the other two models running a torque-converter auto, the hybrid uses an electronic CVT gearbox.

The international-spec 2019 Toyota Camry's features may differ from that of the India-spec version. It is, however, expected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing model.