2019 Toyota Camry launched at Rs 36.95 lakh in India: Lexus DNA, updated motor and more!

Toyota has launched the 2019 Camry in India at Rs 36.95 lakh in India, in its 10th generation the Camry has remained largely the same mechanically but has been updated heavily in terms of design, interior features and even uses a new platform to create more space, both, on the inside as well as in terms of its footprint. Under the hood, is the same 2.5 litre petrol hybrid motor-- albeit slightly refreshed-- that makes 175 hp and 221 Nm of torque. The auxiliary electric motor adds another 118 hp to the mix but mostly comes into play to increase the overall efficiency of the motor. Toyota say the refreshed motor has been tuned for even more efficiency and better dynamic response when you put your foot down.

Under the skin, the 2019 Toyota Camry inherits a bit of DNA from Toyota's sister concern Lexus Motors. Primarily this comes in the form of TNGA-K platform that now underpins it. A platform that the Camry will share with the Lexus ES 300h. What this means is more space for the Camry with a larger footprint overall. To be precise the 2019 Camry Hybrid is 29 mm longer, 14mm wider and has a 49mm longer wheelbase than the car that it replaces. Which means the cabin is likely to have grown as well. The new Camry is 35mm lower than its predecessor but this might be tweaked to favour the Indian condition.

In terms of design the Camry 2019 is actually a stark contrast to the car it replaces, defined by smooth flowing lines rather than the angular cornered off design of the previous generation of the car. . A sharper chin and a protruding grille seem to reinforce this. The interiors are centred by a new 8.0-inch infotainment system based on what Toyota calls their ‘Human Machine Interface’. Big miss here is the lack of Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The rest of the bells and whistles are very much present, including memory function for driver’s seat, rear armrest with a capacitive touchscreen, three-zone climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control. In addition, one can also expect wireless charging for smartphones and a 9-speaker JBL Dolby audio system

On the safety front, the Camry gets nine airbags and a host of active safety systems like brake assist, vehicle stability control, traction control, park assist, hill start assist and of course ABS with EBD.